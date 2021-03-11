US Anti-cheat Software Market 2021 | Growth Strategies, Opportunity, Challenges, Rising Trends and Forecast 2027

The ‘Anti-cheat Software Market’ research report delivers a comprehensive analysis on the newest market drivers. The report also offers extracts regarding statistics, market valuation and revenue estimates, which further strengthens its status in the competitive spectrum and growth trends embraced by leading manufacturers in the business.

Anti-cheat Software market is valued at USD XX Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of XX %over the forecast period.

Increasing concern about the prevalence of online-game cheating is expected to drive the growth of Anti-cheat Software Market

Anti-cheat software is designed to prevent players of online games from gaining unfair advantage through the use of third-party tools, usually taking the form of software hooks. Anti-cheating software prevents online game players from using any tools and techniques to cheat in online games. These programs run securely on Windows PC and prevent game exploits due to vulnerabilities. For example, Valve Anti-Cheat (VAC) is a popular anti cheating software. This software was developed by Valve Corporation in 2002 as an element of the Steam platform. Identified cheats leads to player ban and additional restrictions from the game. There are a number of anti-cheat software and other real counter measures to stop eSports players from cheating, and usually it comes down to the game a developer themselves to ensure their game is immune from third-party and custom-made hacks and the like. One of the latest developments in stamping out cheating in eSports has come from Cybersecurity firm Kaspersky Lab, which has earned a reputation as an anti-virus maker.

Global Anti-cheat Software market report is segmented on the basis of End user and regional& country level. Based upon End user Anti-cheat Software market is classified into Aerospace & Defense, BFSI, Government, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Retail, Transportation and other.

The regions covered in this Global Anti-cheat Software market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of Anti-cheat Software is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Increasing concern about the prevalence of online-game cheating is expected to drive the growth of Anti-cheat Software Market. Games developers and producers are becoming increasingly concerned about the prevalence of online -game cheating and its effect on the gamer experience. The problem is particularly prevalent in the PC-game market. For instance Bluehole, the developers of Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds, which is currently the most played game on PC, recently released a statement apologising for the inconvenience caused to gamers by cheating. Bluehole has said they’re adopting new tools to detect and verify unusual gameplay patterns. Its provider of anti-cheat software stated in October that over 322,000 cheaters had been banned since the game’s launch in March 2017. Similarly, in July, Valve banned 40,000 Steam users during a single day for various cheating offences. PUBG Mobile in 2019 shared more information about the cheating detection efforts and implements being developed, including an upgraded anti-cheat system with advanced real-time detection technology. With being proficient in creating a pleasant and prey experience, PUBG Mobile has disclosed about measures being taken to remove hackers and cheaters from the game. According to A Social Network Perspective, they collected information about more than 12 million gamers connected in a global social network, of which more than 700 thousand have their profiles flagged as cheaters. However, the sophistication of the cheat codes and the size of the market of gamers willing to use the codes mean that the battle between games developers and cheat makers is set to continue. This hampers the growth of Anti-cheat Software market. There is an arms race between the cheat makers creating new ways to cheat and developers implementing new anti-cheating systems are creating new opportunity for growth of this market.

North America is dominating the Anti-cheat Software Market

North America is expected to dominate the growth of Anti-cheat Software Market, due to growing popularity of eSports. There have been several cases of cheating in eSports tournaments over the years. The popularity of esports has taken more time to develop in Canada than in Europe or Asia. According to statistics for the fourth quarter of 2018, accumulated by GlobalWebIndex, 28% of Canadian youth aged 16 to 24 claimed to have watched an esports tournament in the month prior to their in 2016, roughly 200 million people played video games in the United States alone. This global popularity of video games has also allowed the industry to gain ground financially. Europe is second largest region for Anti-cheat Software Market. At Black Hat Europe in London next month attendees will learn firsthand where the chinks are in the armor of modern anti-cheat solutions. As PUBG’s popularity grows, so too has the game seen an escalation in cheats and hacks. The developers themselves admit that the bulk of the cheaters have been from China, where PUBG has also seen an enormous swell of new players. The country sees cheating in online games as more acceptable than in Europe and North America, and has a thriving market for Anti-cheat Software.

By End User- Aerospace & Defense, BFSI, Government, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Retail, Transportation, Others

By Regional & Country Analysis

North America, US, Mexico, Chily, Canada, Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Asia Pacific, China, South Korea, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, Latin America, Brazil, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

