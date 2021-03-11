Urinary Incontinence Treatment Devices Market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2019 to 2027

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled, “Urinary Incontinence Treatment Devices Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026”. According to the report, the global urinary incontinence treatment devices market was valued at US$ 2.21 Bn in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2019 to 2027. High prevalence of urinary incontinence and overactive bladder across the globe and technological advancements such as non-implantable electrical stimulation devices are anticipated to boost the growth of the global market during the forecast period. North America and Europe are expected to dominate the global urinary incontinence treatment devices market from 2019 to 2027. This is attributed to rise in demand for minimally invasive surgery/devices for urinary incontinence treatment, favorable medical reimbursement policies, and rapidly increasing geriatric population. Asia Pacific is likely to account for significant market share by 2027. This is due to large urinary incontinence patient base in highly populated countries such as India and China, large geriatric population in Japan, and rise in adoption of technologically advanced products in Japan, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea. Rise in adoption of technologically advanced products by key manufacturers such as Medtronic plc, Boston Scientific Corporation, and Cogentix Medical is projected to propel the global urinary incontinence treatment devices market. The market in Europe is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2027.

Request Brochure for Report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=60162

High Prevalence of Urinary Incontinence and Overactive Bladder to Propel Market

Urinary incontinence is one of the highly prevalent and largely underreported and underdiagnosed urological disorders across the globe. It affects millions of people and has severe impact on physical, psychological, as well as emotional health. Twice as many women as men are affected by this condition and its incidence increases with age. Several factors such as weak pelvic floor muscles, urethral sphincters, obesity, pregnancy & childbirth, urinary tract infection, and neurological disorders cause urinary incontinence. An estimated 200 million people globally are affected by some form of urinary incontinence or bladder problems. Stress urinary incontinence is the most common form affecting millions of people. Various studies have suggested that 24% to 45% of women aged above 30 suffer from stress urinary incontinence. Large patient pool with stress urinary incontinence and overactive bladder symptoms is projected to fuel the growth of the global urinary incontinence treatment devices during the forecast period.

Request for Analysis of COVID19 Impact on Cardiac Arrest Treatment Market –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=60162

Electrical Stimulation Devices to be Most Attractive Segment

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global urinary incontinence treatment devices market based on product, incontinence type, and end-user. In terms of product, the electrical stimulation devices segment is poised to account for leading share of the global market during the forecast period. Factors attributed to the higher share of the segment include rise in demand for minimally invasive/wearable and non-implantable electrical stimulation devices to strengthen the pelvic floor muscles, high success rates with electrical stimulation devices, and favorable medical reimbursement policies in developed countries for implantable electrical stimulation devices. Development and launch of new electrical stimulation devices for percutaneous tibial nerve stimulation for the treatment of overactive bladder (such as Medtronic plc’s NURO System) is projected to drive the segment during the forecast period. Moreover, recent launch of wearable electrical stimulation device, INNOVO, by Atlantic Therapeutics and rise in demand for InControl Medical’s FDA-approved over-the-counter electrical stimulation device are expected to propel the segment during the forecast period.

Urge Urinary Incontinence Segment to Dominate Market

In terms of incontinence type, the urge urinary incontinence segment is projected to dominate the global urinary incontinence treatment market during the forecast period. The segment is anticipated to expand at a high CAGR from 2019 to 2027. Millions of people across the globe are affected by overactive bladder which leads to urge urinary incontinence. Dominance of the segment is attributed to higher cost of treatment devices, especially implantable electrical stimulation devices, than other treatment devices/methods. Therefore, increase in incidence of urge urinary incontinence, rise in adoption of electrical stimulation devices for overactive bladder treatment, and new product launches are expected to contribute to the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Buy Market Report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=60162<ype=S

New Product Development and Launch in International Market: Key Trend among Leading Players

The report also provides profiles of leading players operating in the global urinary incontinence treatment devices market. Boston Scientific Corporation, C. R. Bard, Inc. (Becton, Dickinson and Company), Coloplast Group, Promedon Group, Medtronic plc, and Ethicon US, LLC. (Johnson & Johnson) are the major players operating in the market offering products with proprietary technologies. Several companies have introduced mini slings for minimally invasive placement of mid-urethral slings with polypropylene sling material. In March 2016, Medtronic plc launched the NURO System, a percutaneous tibial neuromodulation device for the treatment of overactive bladder. The NURO System is the second product in the market after Cogentix Medical’s Urgent PC that targets tibial nerve for pelvic floor strengthening. Other prominent players in the global urinary incontinence treatment devices market include ZSI Surgical Implants S.R.L., InControl Medical LLC, Hollister Incorporated, Atlantic Therapeutics Group Ltd., B. Braun Melsungen AG, A.M.I. GmbH, and Teleflex Incorporated

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for several decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research,

90 State Street, Suite 700,

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/