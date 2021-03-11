Unified Monitoring Market 2021 Analysis by Global Manufacturers – Dynatrace LLC, Zoho Corporation, AppDynamics Inc., Broadcom Inc.

The Unified Monitoring Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

“The unified monitoring market was valued at USD 3.73 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 10.89 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 19.56% over the forecast period 2020-2025.”

Top Leading Companies of Unified Monitoring Market are Dynatrace LLC, Zoho Corporation, AppDynamics Inc., Broadcom Inc., Zenoss Inc., GroundWork Open Source, Inc., Acronis International GmbH, Paessler AG, Opsview Limited, Juniper Networks Inc., Verizon EnterpriseÊSolutions LLC and others.

Key Market Trends:

BFSI Sector Will Experience Significant Growth and Drive the Market

– The banking, financial services, and insurance companies (BFSI) demand an IT infrastructure that is available 24X7x365 days and meets rigorous internal and external service level requirements. As the segment majorly deals with end customers, who contribute to companies’ revenue, an enterprise needs to ensure that the end-user applications and business services are monitored with a robust IT infrastructure management tool that also supports business-critical availability and performance and thus poses huge dependency on unified monitoring tools.

– Additionally, the BFSI sector faces major cyberattacks, and according to the report, financial firms are 300 times more likely than other institutions to experience cyberattacks and thus require a hypervigilant security system and its continuous monitoring. For instance, in 2019, Mastercard reported over 460,000 intrusion attempts each day, which has increased by 70% compared to the year prior.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.