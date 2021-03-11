UK Retail Occasions Market Report-Growth Analysis by Test type, Samples, Technology And Competitive Share, Size, Current Trends, Regional Business Landscape And Development Scope To 2020
The research reports on UK Retail Occasions Market report gives detailed overview of factors that affect global business scope. UK Retail Occasions Market report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdowns of products and services. This report provides statistics on the market situation, size, regions and growth factors. UK Retail Occasions Market report contains emerging players analyze data including competitive situations, sales, revenue and market share of top manufacturers.
UK Retail Occasions Market Report forms part of Retail Occasions series, and offers a comprehensive overview of the market size for key occasions from 2014 to 2018. The report analyses the market growth and the market shares of the top five retailers for each key occasion overall, and for core categories.
Key occasions, including Valentine’s Day, Easter and Halloween, accounted for 10.9% of the total retail market in 2018 as Black Friday has driven growth since 2014. Grocers are dominant in the market shares of key occasions across numerous categories.
– The total key occasions market has grown 7.6% from 2014 to 2018, driven in particular by Black Friday as it gained importance in the UK.
– Christmas is by far the most important occasion, as it makes up 45.3% of the total key occasions market, but expenditure growth on the occasion has remained fairly stable from 2014 to 2018.
– Grocers dominate the overall market shares of key occasions, including Christmas and Easter, due to the importance of food & grocery items for occasions and the convenience of these retailers.
Table of Contents
Key occasions overall: market sizes & growth rates
Christmas: market sizes & growth rates
Christmas: market shares
Valentine’s Day: market sizes & growth rates
Valentine’s Day: market shares
Mother’s Day: market sizes & growth rates
Mother’s Day: market shares
Easter: market sizes & growth rates
Easter: market shares
Father’s Day: market sizes & growth rates
Father’s Day: market shares
Summer: market sizes & growth rates
Summer: market shares
Back to school: market sizes & growth rates
Back to school: market shares
Halloween: market sizes & growth rates
Halloween: market shares
Black Friday: market sizes & growth rates
Black Friday: market shares
METHODOLOGY
Technical details: consumer survey work
and more..