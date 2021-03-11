UK Gene Expression Analysis Market Industry Trends And Analysis – Growth Revenue And Cost Analysis With Key Company’s Profiles, Forecast To 2027

The latest report pertaining to ‘Gene Expression Analysis Market’ provides a detailed analysis regarding market size, revenue estimations and growth rate of the industry. In addition, the report illustrates the major obstacles and newest growth strategies adopted by leading manufacturers who are a part of the competitive landscape of this market.

Global Gene Expression Analysis Market is valued at USD 3219.8 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 5889.6 Million by 2025 with the CAGR of 9.01% over the forecast period.

Increasing adoption of targeted molecular therapy for the treatment of chronic diseases, such as cancer, tuberculosis, and cardiovascular and genetic disorders as well as the growing demand for personalized medicines with rising geriatric populations are some of the major factors driving the growth of Global Gene Expression Analysis Market.

Gene expression analysis is a process of providing the valuable insight identification and verification of biomarker signature in normal biological and disease. It is also the study of scientific discoveries of gene function at molecular levels through the cutting-edge research. The research generates the information about the changes of molecular function in phenotype, intracellular localization and other changes that have caused the disease. Gene expression analysis is the study of the way genes are transcribed to synthesize functional gene products such as functional RNA species or protein products. The study of gene regulation provides insights into normal cellular processes, such as differentiation, and abnormal or pathological processes. During the analysis, genotype produces phenotype which is observable trait and such phenotype synthesis of proteins that control the organism’s structure and development. The genetic expression analysis provides the information stored in DNA represents the genotype and phenotype.

According to the recent study University of Michigan Medical School in 2020, transposable elements plays vital role in genetic expression analysis which moves around the cell to advance the understanding of genetic evolution. In addition to this, the researcher from National Center for Geriatrics and Gerontology has found that genes change connections between proteins, called protein domain networks (PDNs), are being significantly associated with neurodegeneration in Alzheimer’s disease.

The global gene expression analysis market is segmented on the basis of product type, services, end-user and region & country level. On the basis of product type, the gene expression analysis market is classifies as DNA Chips, RNA cells kit, NGS, Microarray, PCRs and others. On the basis of services, the global gene expression analysis market is segmented into sequencing services, gene expression profiling services, bioinformatics solutions and other. On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biotech companies, academic institutes and research centers and others.

The regions covered in global gene expression analysis market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, Global gene expression analysis market sub divided in U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key players for Global Gene Expression Analysis Market Report–

Global Gene expression analysis market reports cover prominent players like F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Agilent Technologies, BGI, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Pacific Biosciences, Eurofins Scientific, GE Healthcare, Illumina, Inc., Oxford Gene Technology, Perkinelmer Inc., Qiagen N.V., Thermo Fisher Scientific and others.

Global Gene Expression Analysis Market Dynamics–

The key factor for growth of global gene expression analysis market is increasing adoption of targeted molecular therapy for treatment of chronic diseases, such as cancer, tuberculosis, and cardiovascular and genetic disorders as well as the growing demand for personalized medicines with rising geriatric populations. According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) in 2018, around 17 million new cancer cases occur worldwide. The gene expression analysis provides specific molecular pathways to evaluate cancer and their correlation with tumor recurrent cervical cancer. However, one of the major factors that restrict the gene expression analysis market is absence of skilled professionals and high cost is requiring for the development of new drug by genetic expression analysis. For example, according to Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI), India has shortage of nearly 80% of Doctorate, production staff shortage of 18% in the biotechnology sector and post doctorate scientists, a 20% shortage of people with a master’s degree. In spite of that, rising technological advancement using artificial intelligence, advent of nanotechnology, IoT, machine learning etc. for the development of new drugs using the genetic expression analysis as well as surge in the collaboration, mergers and acquisitions for the development of new drug may create huge opportunity for the further growth of the global gene expression analysis market.

Gene Expression Analysis Market Regional Analysis–

North America is expected to dominate the global gene expression analysis market with the potential rate due to rising prevalence of chronic diseases like cancers, diabetes, etc. in this region due to sedative life style and increased geriatric population followed by Europe. According to National Cancer Institute of Health in 2018, estimated 1,735,350 new cases of cancer are being diagnosed in the United States and around 609,640 people are estimated to die from this disease. In spite of this, in 2016, there were an estimated 15.5 million cancer survivors in the United States and is expected to rise to 20.3 million by 2026 which can be treated by scientifically analyzing advanced the gene expressions.

Europe is the second-largest region in the global gene expression analysis market due to rise of NCDs (Non-communicable Diseases) like diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, cancer, chronic diseases. According to WHO in 2018, Europe accounts for 23.4% of the total cancer cases and 20.3% of the cancer deaths, although it has only 9% of the global population, followed by the Americas 21% of incidence and 14.4% of mortality rate globally which requires advanced treatments by using gene expression analysis.

The Asia Pacific and the Middle East are expected to emerge as the fastest-growing regional market due to rapidly increasing patient pool of chronic ailments like diabetes, cancer, and growing need to cure with the help of suitable gene expression analysis. According to National Center for Biotechnology Information, U.S., the developing region Africa and Asia accounts for 65% of cancer deaths because of to 60% of the global population resides there and the different distribution of cancer types and higher case fatality rates in these regions.

Key Benefits for Gene Expression Analysis Market Report–

Global market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Gene Expression Analysis Market Segmentation:–

by Product Type

DNA Chips

RNA cells kit

NGS

Microarray

PCRs

Others

by Services

Sequencing Services

Gene Expression Profiling Services

Bioinformatics Solutions

Others

by End-user type

Pharmaceutical and Biotech Companies

Academic Institutes and Research Centers

others

