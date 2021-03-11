UK Console Games Market Size 2021 | Outlook, Opportunity, and Demand Analysis Report by 2027

A recent report on Console Games Market provides a detailed analysis on the industry size, revenue forecasts and geographical landscape pertaining to this business space. Additionally, the report highlights primary obstacles and latest growth trends accepted by key players that form a part of the competitive spectrum of this business.

Console Games market is valued at USD 26.06 Billion in 2018and expected to reach USD 34.52 Billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 4.10 %over the forecast period.

Growing penetration of Internet services across the globe, coupled with easy availability and access of games on the Internet, are the factors which are expected to drive the growth of Console Games Market

Some of the major key players in Console Games Market are,

Tencent Games

Sony Interactive Entertainment

Microsoft Studios

Activision Blizzard

EA

Nintendo

Take-Two Interactive

Rockstar

Ubisoft

Valve Corporation

2K Games

Gameloft

Naughty Dog

Capcom

Mojang

Square Enix

Console games are more commonly mentioned as video games. They are played on a device specially made for game play called a video game console. The player relates with the game through a controller, a hand-held device with buttons and joysticks or pads. Video and sound are received by the gamer though a television. Examples of consoles include the Microsoft Xbox, Sony Playstation, Nintendo GameCube, and Nintendo Wii. Consoles have advantages over PCs, they are easy to use, don’t require upgrades, many of groups also have consoles, so it’s Easy to use, in general they Cost Less, and wireless controllers allow to have a more active experience. While more and more games are released across all platforms each year. From Mario, to Red Dead Redemption and Halo, some of the biggest games out can only be played on gaming consoles at the moment.

Global Console Games market report is segmented on the basis of type, application and regional& country level. Based upon type Console Games market is classified into Digital console games, Online/Micro transaction console and Physical console games. Based upon Application Console Games market is classified into TV, Computer/PC, System consoles. A system console is subdivided into Gameboy and Play station portable.

The regions covered in this Global Console Games market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of Console Games is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Growing penetration of Internet services across the globe, coupled with easy availability and access of games on the Internet, are also expected to drive the growth of Console Games Market. Online gaming is exactly more than a game to millions of people. A good example of this is evident in Player Unknown’s BattleGrounds, currently the most popular online game with more than 50 million online players. According to measuring digital development Facts, More than 95 per cent of the population in Asia and the Pacific, Europe, and the Americas is covered by a 3G or higher network. Also in developed countries, most people are online, with close to 87 per cent of individuals using the Internet. The easy availability of high-speed internet connections brought about changes in the market. Internet cafes, which relied on fast and stable connections, grow rapidly adopting the new low-cost, high speed service. The broadband network also saw rapid acceptance by residential users, and gamers who had to play from the comfort of their own homes. The regulations which revolve around the online gaming market and High penetration and shifting consumer investment from hardware to software are the factors which hampers the growth of this market. Moreover, the forthcoming opportunity for this market is a Technological advancements and innovation in several audiovisual devices have significantly increased demand for these consoles.

North America is dominating the Console Games Market

North America is expected to dominate the growth of Console Games Market, due to Multi-utility features offered by the advanced game consoles such as serving as a gaming as well as an entertainment console. New research from the Entertainment Software Association says that 155 million Americans play video games which four-out-of-five households own a gaming device of some sort. The PC is that the most popular gaming device in America, says the study, with 62 percent of the foremost frequent gamers using it to play. Dedicated consoles follow at 56 percent, then smartphones at 35 percent. Dedicated handheld systems like the PlayStation Vita and Nintendo 3DS are the least popular, at 21 percent. Europe is a second largest Console Games market due to product innovation and enhanced technological features. Gaming industry in on the rise as number of gamers are growing across the globe and people are spending more time on gaming and even casual gamers are spending good amount on latest gaming consoles. Gaming console developers to come up with innovative and advanced technologies are fueling the growth of gaming market in Europe.

Key Benefits for Global Console Games Market Reports –

Global market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Console Games Market Segmentation –

By Type- Digital console games, Online/Microtransaction console, Physical console games

By Application- TV, Computer/PC, System consoles (Gameboy, Play station portable)

By Regional & Country Analysis

North America, US, Mexico, Chily, Canada, Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Asia Pacific, China, South Korea, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, Latin America, Brazil, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

