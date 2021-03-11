Tube & Stick Packaging Market 2021 Increasing Demand, Growth Drivers and Strategic Outlook 2026

Global Tube & Stick Packaging Market Size, Status And Forecast 2021-2026

MarketInsightsReports, one of the world’s prominent market research firms has released a new report on Tube & Stick Packaging Market. The report contains crucial insights on the market which will support the clients to make the right business decisions. This research will help both existing and new aspirants for Tube & Stick Packaging market to figure out and study the market needs, market size, and competition. The report talks about the competitive scenario, and the challenges for market growth, market opportunities, and the threats faced by key players during the forecast period 2021-2026.

The Tube & Stick Packaging market was valued at USD 7.87 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 10.91 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period 2021 – 2026., owing to the increase in demand for convenience packaging.

Competitive Landscape of the Tube & Stick Packaging Market:

The chapter on competitive landscape provides information about key company overview, global presence, sales and revenue generated, market share, prices, and strategies used.

Leading Industry Players Covered in this Research Report: Amcor, Berry, Sonoco, Printpack, among others. Some key recent developments in the market include:

– June 2019 – Amcor acquired Bemis. The acquisition of Bemis by Amcor brings additional capabilities that will strengthen Amcor�s industry-leading value proposition and generate significant value for shareholders. Also, this acquisition will bring other additional range, capabilities that will enhance Amcor�s industry-leading in terms of a value proposition.

– March 2018 – Packaging companies, Amcor and SIG, partnered for aluminum sourcing. The collaboration aimed at ensuring the supply chain of aluminum material meets the statutes of the Aluminum Stewardship Initiative (ASI).

Plastic Packaging is Expected to Continue Significant Demand

– Plastic is the material that is used the most in the production of tube & stick packaging due to its ability to be lightweight, flexible, durable, and other plastic properties. The manufacturing cost is low; besides, it is odor-free, can be transparent, and can have a pleasant demeanor.

– As convenience and regimen are gaining influence beyond regions, the demand for plastic tubes is thrusting, particularly in the cosmetic industry.

– However, over the last decade, the environmental consequences of plastic have transpired in a retardation of the segment. Nevertheless, sustainable packaging has ensured notable amounts of plastic recycling and innovations in material technology that have enabled the development of environment-friendly plastic packaging solutions.

– Furthermore, increased focus and developments in recycled plastic are overruling the drawbacks of plastics.

The Tube & Stick Packaging market report provides answers to the following key questions:

What will be the Tube & Stick Packaging market size and the growth rate in the coming year?

What are the main key factors driving the global Tube & Stick Packaging market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global Tube & Stick Packaging market?

Which are Trending factors influencing the market shares of the top regions across the globe?

Who are the key market players and what are their strategies in the global Tube & Stick Packaging market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Tube & Stick Packaging market?

What industrial trends, drivers and challenges are manipulating its growth?

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global Tube & Stick Packaging market?

What is the impact of Covid-19 on the current industry?

