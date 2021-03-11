Transforming the Future of Global Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADC) Market Share, Strategies and Forecast Worldwide, 2021-2026

DBMR has added a new report with data Tables for historical and forecast years represented with Charts & Graphs spread through Pages with easy to understand detailed analysis. This also Report has also been compiled to provide various market aspects such as size, share, trends, dynamics, growth, sales, and industry analysis. The competitive analysis taken place in this report include strategic profiling of key market players, their core competencies, their strong and weak points, and the competitive landscape of the market which supports businesses illustrate their individual strategies.

The Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADC) Market is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 due to the rising prevalence of cancer related disorders.

On the other hand, the implementation of stringent FDA guidelines for the drug approval of new drug and adverse effect after the treatment are factors expected to obstruct the antibody drug conjugates (ADC) market growth in the above-mentioned forecast period.

Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADC) Market Scenario

According to Data Bridge Market Research, the market for antibody drug conjugates (ADC) market is accelerating due to the growing cases of breast cancer in female, rising prevalence of cancer and surge in the number of research and clinical trials. Additionally, growing geriatric population, commercialization and favorable regulations and policies positively affect the antibody drug conjugates (ADC) market. Furthermore, technological advancement and product approvals extend profitable opportunities to the antibody drug conjugates (ADC) market players.

Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADC) Market Scope

The antibody drug conjugates (ADC) market is segmented on the basis of countries into the U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

All country-based analysis of antibody drug conjugates (ADC) market is further analyzed based on maximum granularity into further segmentation. The antibody drug conjugates (ADC) market on the basis of target has been segmented into antibody-protein toxin conjugates, antibody-chelated radionuclide conjugates, antibody-small-molecule drug conjugates and antibody-enzyme conjugates. The indication for antibody drug conjugates (ADC) market includes lymphoma, breast cancer, brain tumor, lung cancer, ovarian cancer and others. On the basis of end-users, the antibody drug conjugates (ADC) market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics and others. On the basis of distribution channel, the antibody drug conjugates (ADC) market has also been segmented into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy and others.

Key Market Competitors Covered in the Report

Seattle Genetics, Inc.

Genentech Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Novartis AG

F. Hoffmann-LA Roche Ltd.

Bristol -Myers Squibb

Merck & Co., Inc.

Immunomedics Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.

DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED

AbbVie Inc.

