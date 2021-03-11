Transforming the Future of Global Alcohol-Dependency Treatment Market Size and Forecasts Research Report 2021-2026

DBMR has added a new report with data Tables for historical and forecast years represented with Charts & Graphs spread through Pages with easy to understand detailed analysis. This also Report has also been compiled to provide various market aspects such as size, share, trends, dynamics, growth, sales, and industry analysis. The competitive analysis taken place in this report include strategic profiling of key market players, their core competencies, their strong and weak points, and the competitive landscape of the market which supports businesses illustrate their individual strategies.

Global alcohol-dependency treatment market is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increase in strategic alliances between the pharmaceuticals companies and untapped emerging economies are the key factors that fueling the market growth.

According to the source from the Our World in Data, it is estimated that globally, around 185,000 people died directly from alcohol use disorders in 2017. Improvement in treatment rates and healthcare infrastructure are also expected to propel the growth of the market

Market Drivers

High prevalence of alcohol abuse disorder worldwide and vulnerable adult population is propelling the growth of this market

Change in life style and non-stringent regulation on sale of alcohol to the minors

New innovation and emerging new markets is boosting the market growth

High demand of disease specific novel treatment can also act as a market driver

The competitive scenario of market and strategic collaborations may boost the market position

Segmentation: Global Alcohol-Dependency Treatment Market

By Type

Mild

Moderate

Severe

By Therapy

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy

Psychotherapy

By Drugs

Naltrexone

Antabuse

Acamprosate

Others

By Route of Administration

Oral

Injectable

By End Users

Hospitals

Rehabilitation Centers

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

By Geography:

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Leading Key Players:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global alcohol-dependency treatment market are Alkermes, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Zydus Cadila, Mylan N.V, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Curemark, LLC, Chronos Therapeutics Ltd, BioCorRx, Inc, Bionex Pharmaceuticals LLC, Cerecor Inc , Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Omeros Corporation, MONTISERA LTD, Kinnov Therapeutics, Indivior PLC, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd, H. Lundbeck A/S and others.

