Transforming the Future of Europe Healthcare IT Market with Report In Depth Industry Analysis on Trends, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast till 2027

The Europe healthcare IT market has accounted a market value of USD 39.1 billion in 2015 and is expected to grow to USD 96.2 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period 2016 to 2022.

List of Table

TABLE 1 REVENUE GENERATED AND R&D EXPENSES OF KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V. (2016 -2018) USD MILLION

TABLE 2 CONNECTED CARE & HEALTH INFORMATICS BUSINESS -REVENUE GENERATED BY GEOGRAPHY OF KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V. (2016 -2018) USD MILLION

TABLE 3 EUROPE HEALTHCARE IT MARKET, BY SOLUTIONS AND SERVICES TYPE, 2018-2027 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 4 EUROPE SOLUTIONS IN HEALTHCARE IT MARKET, BY REGION, 2018-2027 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 5 EUROPE SOLUTIONS IN HEALTHCARE IT MARKET, BY TYPE, 2018-2027 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 6 EUROPE HEALTHCARE PROVIDER SOLUTIONS IN HEALTHCARE IT MARKET, BY TYPE, 2018-2027 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 7 EUROPE CLINICAL SOLUTIONS IN HEALTHCARE IT MARKET, BY TYPE, 2018-2027 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 8 EUROPE NON-CLINICAL SOLUTIONS IN HEALTHCARE IT MARKET, BY TYPE, 2018-2027 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 9 EUROPE REVENUE CYCLE MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS IN HEALTHCARE IT MARKET, BY TYPE, 2018-2027 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 10 EUROPE HEALTHCARE PAYER SOLUTIONS IN HEALTHCARE IT MARKET, BY TYPE, 2018-2027 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 11 EUROPE HEALTHCARE ANALYTICS IN HEALTHCARE IT MARKET, BY TYPE, 2018-2027 (USD MILLION)

List of Figure:

FIGURE 1 EUROPE HEALTHCARE IT MARKET : SEGMENTATION

FIGURE 2 EUROPE HEALTHCARE IT MARKET : DATA TRIANGULATION

FIGURE 3 EUROPE HEALTHCARE IT MARKET : DROC ANALYSIS

FIGURE 4 EUROPE HEALTHCARE IT MARKET : EUROPE VS REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

FIGURE 5 EUROPE HEALTHCARE IT MARKET : COMPANY RESEARCH ANALYSIS

FIGURE 6 EUROPE HEALTHCARE IT MARKET : INTERVIEW DEMOGRAPHICS

FIGURE 7 EUROPE HEALTHCARE IT MARKET: DBMR MARKET POSITION GRID

FIGURE 8 EUROPE HEALTHCARE IT MARKET : SEGMENTATION

FIGURE 9 NEED FOR PAPER LESS TECHNOLOGY AND ADOPTION OF CLOUD SERVICES IS EXPECTED TO DRIVE THE EUROPE HEALTHCARE IT MARKET IN THE FORECAST PERIOD OF 2020 TO 2027

Leading Key Players:

The major players covered in the healthcare IT market report are Epic Systems Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Cerner Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Carestream Health, Siemens Healthineers AG, Agfa-Gevaert Group, athenahealth, Inc., eClinicalWorks, GENERAL ELECTRIC, GREENWAY HEALTH, LLC., Infor, Koninklijke Philips N.V., NXGN Management, LLC, Oracle, Siilo, BigHealth, Vida Health, SWORD Health, NOVIGENIX SA, Lantum, BD ROWA, Bioaxis, Ada Health GmbH, among other domestic players. Market share data is available for Europe separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

