Transcranial Doppler Market Size will Grow Profitably in the Near Future 2017 – 2025

Transcranial Doppler is a diagnostic procedure used to measure the velocity and direction of blood from the arteries by measuring reflection created from ultrasound waves which are moving transcranially (through the cranium).A low-recurrence transducer of less than 2 MHz is utilized to power adequate transmission of ultrasound waves through the cranium of the brain. Such ultrasound examination is carried out to monitor the blood flow in the brain. Transcranial Doppler ultrasound technique is safe, noninvasive and free from ionizing radiation. Transcranial Doppler ultrasound can be used alone or with other diagnostic examinations such as MRI, MRA and CT scans. The diagnostic is also effective in detecting sickle cell disease, ischemic cerebrovascular disease, subarachnoid hemorrhage, arteriovenous malformations, and cerebral circulatory arrest.

Based on equipment type, the transcranial Doppler market can be divided into imaging and nonimaging device. The imaging device segment is projected to grow at a significant rate due to addition of more efficient features called power motion mode which provides multi-gate flow information such as blood flow signal.In terms of application, the market can be categorized as sickle cell disease, acute ischemic stroke, intracranial steno occlusive disease, and microemboli detection. However, application of transcranial Doppler in sickle cell disease is increasing as the disease has high risk of stroke in the early years of childhood and prevention of first stroke was made possible through the use of transcranial Doppler ultrasound. Moreover, currently transcranial Doppler is one of the recommended method for prevention of primary-stroke. Technological advancement in brain monitoring devices, rising incidence of mental disorders, portability, and product repeatability are considered as the major drivers of the transcranial Doppler market. In addition to these factors, worthy investments made in the healthcare sector by government and private players, along with the increasing number of mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships between the leading companies in this market, is also responsible for its progressive growth. Unfavorable reimbursement policies, shortage of skilled technical operator, inability to measure large basal arteries are some factors that hamper market growth.

In terms of region, the global transcranial Doppler market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. North American and Europe regions have large geriatric population. Therefore, incidence of mental and brain disorders is higher in these regions. In Asia, changing lifestyle and diverse environmental conditions have led to brain disorders among adolescents as well as geriatric population. Higher incidence of neurological disorders such as epilepsy, Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s and other neurodegenerative disorders boost the growth of the market in Latin America. Prevalence of sickle cell disease in Middle East and Africa is significantly varied in different regions of the country with the highest prevalence in the Eastern province of the country. According to Diallo et al. article, Africa is the most highly affected continent with 200,000 newborn affected by sickle cell disease per year. Moreover according to Mediterranean Journal of Hematology and Infectious Diseases article which is published in 2016, sickle cell trait is present in approximately 300 million people worldwide, with the highest prevalence of approximately 30% to 40% in sub-Saharan Africa and this growing incident boost the growth of the market in Middle East & Africa.

Some of the key players in transcranial Doppler market are Integra LifeSciences, Spiegelberg GmbH & Co., Nihon Kohden Corporation, Elekta , Rimed Ltd.,Grass Technologies, CAS Medical System, Inc. and Yokogawa Electric.

