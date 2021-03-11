The Evolution of Global Medical Robotic System Market Global Briefing and Future Outlook 2021 to 2026

DBMR has added a new report titled Global Medical Robotic System Market with data Tables for historical and forecast years represented with Charts & Graphs spread through Pages with easy to understand detailed analysis. This also Report has also been compiled to provide various market aspects such as size, share, trends, dynamics, growth, sales, and industry analysis. The competitive analysis taken place in this report include strategic profiling of key market players, their core competencies, their strong and weak points, and the competitive landscape of the market which supports businesses illustrate their individual strategies.

The medical robotic system market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 17.3% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 34.91 billion by 2028. The increasing rate of orthopedic and cardiac surgeries across the globe is escalating the growth of medical robotic system market.

Medical robotic systems refer to advanced systems that utilize robotics and automation for flawless surgeries. They could be seen in neurosurgeries, emergency room, smaller scale surgeries, radiology, and prosthetics. Several types of medical robotic systems are available specifically designed for particular requirements or needs. These systems assist in surgeries while improving the outcome of complex surgeries, decrease patient injuries and staying period in the hospitals.

On the basis of application, the medical robotic system market is segmented into neurology, orthopedics, laparoscopy and special education. Neurology is further segmented into pathfinder surgical system, neuromate surgical system and renaissance surgical system. Orthopedics is further segmented into iblock surgical system, robodoc surgical system, navio PFS surgical system, mako RIO surgical system and stanmore sculptor surgical system. Laparoscopy is further segmented into freehand endoscope holder system, da vinci robotic surgery system and telelap ALF-x surgical system.

Leading Key Players:

The major players covered in the medical robotic system market report are iRobot Corporation, Medrobotics Corporation, Titan Medical Inc., Hansen Technologies, Renishaw plc, Syndicate Room Ltd, Intuitive Surgical, Medtronic, DENSO Robotics Incorporated, Accuray Incorporated, Stryker, Varian Medical Systems, Inc., Stereotaxis, Inc., Ekso Bionics, CYBERDYNE INC., BIONIK, Smith+Nephew, Zimmer Biomet, Omnicell, ARxIUM among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

