The Evolution of Global Dyslexia Treatment Market Comprehensive Analysis, Growth Forecast from 2021 to 2027

Global dyslexia treatment market is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increase in demand of targeted mode of therapies and high unmet need of treatment are the key factors for growth of this market

Segmentation: Global Dyslexia Treatment Market

By Type

Double Deficit Dyslexia Visual Dyslexia Phonological Dyslexia Others



By Therapy Type

Occupational Therapy Speech Therapy Cognitive Behavioral Therapy



By Drugs Class

Antihistamine Central Nervous Stimulant Anti-Myoclonic Others



By Drugs

Cyclizine Meclizine Dimenhydrinate Methylphenidate Others



By Route of Administration

Oral Injectable



By End Users

Psychiatric Institutions Rehabilitation Centers Home Care Others



By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Others



By Geography:

North America South America Europe Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa



Leading Key Players:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global dyslexia treatment market are Novartis AG, Tris Pharma, Inc, LANNETT, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Mallinckrodt, Mayne Pharma, Novel Laboratories Inc, Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, Alvogen, Bionpharma, ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Mylan N.V, Ascent Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc, Ironshore Pharmaceuticals Inc , Alkem Labs, Fresenius Kabi AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc and others

