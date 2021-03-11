The Evolution of Global Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast

DBMR has added a new report with data Tables for historical and forecast years represented with Charts & Graphs spread through Pages with easy to understand detailed analysis. This also Report has also been compiled to provide various market aspects such as size, share, trends, dynamics, growth, sales, and industry analysis. The competitive analysis taken place in this report include strategic profiling of key market players, their core competencies, their strong and weak points, and the competitive landscape of the market which supports businesses illustrate their individual strategies.

Global cardiac resynchronization therapy market is expected to rise to an estimated value registering a substantial CAGR of 6.28% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing investment in resynchronization therapy and rising prevalence for wireless CRT are the major factors for the growth of this market.

Market Drivers

Rising geriatric population worldwide is driving the market growth

Technological advancement and development in cardiac resynchronization therapy is driving the growth of the market

Increasing cases of heart attacks among population is another important factor driving the market growth

Growing investment in cardiac resynchronization therapy is important factor driving the growth of this market

Market Restraints

Risk associated with the surgical site infection is another factor restraining the market growth.

High sensitivity of the device is restraining the market growth

By Geography:

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Segmentation: Global Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Market

By Type

Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Defibrillators

Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Pacemakers

By End- Users

Hospitals & Cardiac Centers

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Leading Key Players:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global cardiac resynchronization therapy market are Medtronic, Abbott, Boston Scientific Corporation, Biotronik, MEDICO S.p.A., MicroPort Scientific Corporation, LivaNova PLC, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Cook, Merit Medical Systems, Rodman Media., Aetna Inc., Elkem Silicones, BG Medicine, Inc., and others

