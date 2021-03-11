System In Package Technology Market 2021 Increasing Demand, Growth Drivers and Strategic Outlook 2026

Global System In Package Technology Market Size, Status And Forecast 2021-2026

MarketInsightsReports, one of the world’s prominent market research firms has released a new report on System In Package Technology Market. The report contains crucial insights on the market which will support the clients to make the right business decisions. This research will help both existing and new aspirants for System In Package Technology market to figure out and study the market needs, market size, and competition. The report talks about the competitive scenario, and the challenges for market growth, market opportunities, and the threats faced by key players during the forecast period 2021-2026.

The system in package technology market is expected to register a CAGR of 8% over the forecast period 2021 – 2026

Competitive Landscape of the System In Package Technology Market:

The chapter on competitive landscape provides information about key company overview, global presence, sales and revenue generated, market share, prices, and strategies used.

Leading Industry Players Covered in this Research Report: Amkor Technology Inc., ASE Group, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, and Qualcomm. These major players with a prominent share in the market are focusing on expanding their customer base across foreign countries. These companies are leveraging strategic collaborative initiatives to increase their market share and increase their profitability. However, with technological advancements and product innovations, mid-size to smaller companies are increasing their market presence by securing new contracts and by tapping new markets.

– April 2020 – Fujitsu has received a supercomputer order from Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency. Its new computing system will consist of Fujitsu Supercomputer PRIMEHPC FX1000 with 19.4 petaflops (approximately 5.5 times the theoretical computing performance of the current computing system), in addition to 465 nodes of x86 servers Fujitsu Server PRIMERGY series for general-purpose systems handling diverse computing needs. The new system will be used for conventional numerical simulations, AI computational processing platform for joint research/shared use, and large-scale data analysis platform to aggregate/analyze satellite observation data.

– March 2020 – Toshiba Corporation has launched 80V N-channel power MOSFETs fabricated with the latest generation process. The new MOSFETs are suitable for switching power supplies in industrial equipment used in data centers and communication base stations.The expanded line-up includes “TPH2R408QM,” housed in SOP Advance, a surface-mount type packaging, and “TPN19008QM,” housed in a TSON Advance package.

Automotive Industry Will Witness Significant Growth

– The automotive sector especially electric vehicles will experience growth in the forecast period due to the growing sensitivity of fossil fuel and increasing government measures towards a cleaner environment. For instance, in automotive sectors, giants like General Motors plans to release autonomous (driverless car) cars in 2021 while AUDI collaborated with Nvidia to develop a capability for the non-human supervised car models. The prototype of this highly automated car is based on AUDI�s Q7 car model. SIP technology is used in smart and electric vehicles in its electric components such as power modules (ADI �Modules), sensors (MEMS), transmission control unit, vehicle central infotainment unit, single-chip module, etc.

– Growing requirement of compact sensors with integrates packaging technologies such as image sensors, environment sensors and controllers are propelling the manufactures to develop various ICs with a high standard of safety, rapid time-to-market, and cost-effectiveness for various functions that smart automotive requires.

– For instance, in 2019 ON Semiconductor has developed a portfolio of sensors for automotive including the next-generation RGB-IR image sensor solution for in-cabin applications and the Hayabusa family of CMOS image sensors for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and viewing automotive camera systems.

