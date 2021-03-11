Surgical Retractors Market Pegged for Robust Expansion During 2020-2030

Surgical Retractors Market – Scope of the Report

TMR’s report on the global surgical retractors market studies the past as well as the current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of the indicators for the market during the forecast period from 2020 to 2030. The report provides revenue of the global surgical retractors market for the period 2018–2030, considering 2019 as the base year and 2030 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) of the global surgical retractors market from 2020 to 2030.

The report is prepared after an extensive research. Primary research involved bulk of the research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with key opinion leaders, industry leaders, and opinion makers. Extensive secondary research involved reaching out to key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the surgical retractors market.

Rise in Invasive and Minimally Invasive Surgeries Worldwide to Boost Market Growth

Surgical retractors are primarily used to segregate the edges of a wound or a surgical incision to ensure that underlying organs and tissues remain untouched. At present, different types of surgical retractors, including hand retractors, self-retaining retractors, and table-mounted retractors are some of the most utilized surgical retractors. Advancements in technology and science coupled with improvement in the overall living standards of individuals have played a key role in influencing the quality of medical care and the development of various surgical instruments. The demand for minimally invasive surgery continues to expand at a rapid pace around the world due to which, progress minimally invasive surgery techniques are evolving.

Several participants involved in the current surgical retractors are primarily focusing on optimizing the quality and performance of their surgical retractors to expand their market share. Advancements in robotic technology have led to the development of retractor assistant devices. In addition, surgical retractors market players are also exploring the potential of different metals to produce surgical retractors and improve the quality of diagnostic care. In addition, several medical equipment manufacturers are expanding their product portfolio to strengthen their foothold in the current market landscape. At the back of these factors, the global surgical retractors market is expected to reach ~US$ 3.1 Bn by the end of 2030.

Regional Overview: Surgical Retractors Market

In terms of region, the global surgical retractors market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The regions have been divided into major countries and sub-regions.

The current and future market value in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) of these regional markets and major countries have been provided in the report from 2018 to 2030, along with their CAGRs from 2020 to 2030

to along with their CAGRs from to The study also offers a list of recommendations, highlights, and useful insights of the market, which would help new companies willing to enter the market and existing companies to increase market shares and help in the decision-making process

Major Players

The report concludes with the company profiles section, which includes key information about major players in the market

Leading players analyzed in the report include

Medtronic plc Stryker Terumo Corporation Integra LifeSciences Ethicon (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.) BD Teleflex Incorporated Braun Melsungen AG Invuity, Inc. Medline Industries, Inc.



