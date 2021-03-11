Stock Clamshell Packaging Market 2021 | Rising Focus on Consumer Centric Products to Spur Growth

Rigid packaging is used for wide variety of applications such as healthcare, food industry and other consumer goods. Stock clamshell packaging is a type of rigid packaging made using paperboard or plastic and is usually injection or thermoformed molded. Many industries rely on stock clamshell packaging as it offers better safety to the product. Manufacturers are offering both custom and stock clamshell packaging. However, the stock clamshell packaging is considered to be cheaper than custom clamshell packaging. Hence, stock clamshell packaging is witnessing increasing demand from small companies. However, four primary factors impacting the cost of stock clamshell packaging are size, shape, volume, and material.

Manufacturers of clamshell packaging have also started using advanced tools, machines, and equipment to introduce new packaging concept and reduce product development time. The food industry is also using clamshell packaging on a large scale as it seals product from airborne contaminants, leading to the freshness and safety.

According to the report by Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global market for stock clamshell packaging is likely to experience strong growth. The market is projected to increase to 6.3% CAGR between the forecast period from 2017 and 2026. The global market for stock clamshell packaging is also projected to reach US$ 7,316.5 million revenue by 2026 end.

Polyethylene (PE) to Emerge as the Highly Preferred Material in the Global Market for Stock Clamshell Packaging

Polyethylene (PE) is likely to be one of the highly preferred materials in the stock clamshell packaging. By the end of 2026, polyethylene (PE) is projected to bring in close to US$ 3,400 million revenue. Polyethylene (PE) material is being used widely across various industries as it gives product an eye-catching display. It also protects product from damage and temperature changes during storage and transportation.

Quad-fold to Emerge as the Top-Selling Product between 2017 and 2026

Quad-fold is likely to emerge as one of the top-selling products in the global market for stock clamshell packaging between 2017 and 2026. Quad-fold clamshell packaging is projected to surpass US$ 3,500 million revenue towards the end of 2026. Quad-fold clamshell packaging serves as a standalone package, offering better protection to the product. Although quad-fold clamshell packaging uses more material, it is considered to be the most flexible choice. Meanwhile, tri-fold clamshell packaging offers steady platform for heavy and unstable product. Tri-fold clamshell is expensive than other types of clamshell and also have higher tooling costs.

Stock Clamshell Packaging to Find Largest Application in Pharmaceuticals

Compared to other industries, stock clamshell packaging is likely to be used on a large scale in pharmaceuticals. By the end of 2026, pharmaceuticals is projected to reach close to US$ 1,700 million revenue. Most of the key pharmaceutical companies are using stock clamshell packaging, especially for temperature-specific medication. Moreover, pharmaceutical packaging market is constantly advancing, hence, offering an opportunity for packaging industry to come up with innovative package design and material for pharmaceutical packaging.

APEJ to Remain Dominant in the Global Market for Stock Clamshell Packaging through 2026

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) is likely to witness the highest growth between 2017 and 2026. The emergence of packaging companies in India and China due to the low manufacturing cost is anticipated to result in the significant growth of stock clamshell packaging market in APEJ region. Meanwhile, North America is also likely to witness growth owing to the presence of leading packaging companies and increasing demand for stock clamshell packaging by various industries.

Competition Tracking

Prominent market players active in the global market for stock clamshell packaging are Dow Chemicals, Amcor Limited, Bemis Company, Sonoco Products Company, WestRock Company, Constantia Flexibles, E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, VisiPak Inc., Klockner Pentaplast Group, and Honeywell International.