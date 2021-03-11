Sports Drink Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2021 – 2027

Global Sports Drink Market is valued at USD 23.13 Billion in 2019 and expected to reach USD 31.90 Billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period.

Brandessece Market Research recently added the Sports Drink Market research report which offers a thorough study of the market scenario regarding the market size, share, demand, growth, trends, and forecast from 2020-2026. The report deals with the impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted exports, imports, demand and trends in the industry and is expected to have some economic impact on the market. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the impact of the pandemic across the industry and provides insights into a post-COVID-19 market scenario.

Scope of Global Sports Drink Market Report–

Sports drinks are beverages that are specially formulated to help people rehydrate during or after exercise. Sports drinks benefit replaces lost fluids, which is particularly important for endurance athletes. Sports drinks are also referred as isotonic beverages and fluid replacement beverages and are generally accepted as beverages formulated to provide quick replacement of fluids, electrolytes, and carbohydrate fuel for working muscles. Such drinks may be designed to be consumed before, during and after exercise. It may also allow athletes to perform for longer and more effectively in training and competition by providing energy to working muscles and the brain. It can help meet nutrition recovery goals by changing fluids and electrolytes lost in sweat and helping to replenish glycogen stores.

Global Sports Drink market report is segmented on the basis of type, application and regional & country level. Based upon type, Global sports drink market is classified as hypotonic sports drink, isotonic sports drink and hypertonic sports drink. Based upon application, sports drink market is classified as athletes, casual consumers and lifestyle user.

The regions covered in this Global Sports Drink market report are North America, Global, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of Sports Drink is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

News:

Gatorade Pumps Big Budget into Star-Studded Campaign after PepsiCo’s marketing Pull-Back

February 24th, 2020; PepsiCo revealed that 2020 would be a year in which it pulled back on some of its marketing spends. But its sports drink brand Gatorade has just funneled big budgets into a start-studded campaign designed to take it through to the second-half of the year. It had hinted that the likes of Doritos, Cheetos, energy drink Rockstar and Pepsi Zero would be the beneficiaries of continued spend and it seems Gatorade can be added to the list as it launches a major advertising campaign featuring a host of sporting stars.

Coca-Cola Launched Sports Drink Powerade in India

June 19th, 2019; The local arm of American beverage maker Coca-Cola on announced the launch of its sports beverage Powerade that will compete with rival PepsiCo’s Gatorade. Coca-Cola’s move to launch the brand in India comes at a time when increasingly consumers in urban India are seeking variety in both packaged foods and beverages. This is especially true for consumers looking at healthier options in a shift from consumption of sweetened beverages.

Increasing Demand for Soft Drinks is One of the Major Factors Driving the Sports Drink Market Share.

The sports drinks market is expected to witness a significant growth owing to its increased use as it helps to enhance the performance, endurance and allows athletes to do rigorous exercise. Globally, the Sports Drink market for protein has been increasing due to rising in population and disposable income. For example; Gatorade Perform is one of the major sports drink brands in the U.S. Gatorade market share 2016 was significantly high. The world population increased from 1 billion in 1800 to 7.7 billion nowadays. The world population growth rate declined from 2.2% per year 50 years ago to 1.05% per year, according to world data. Nowadays generation consumers are fitness conscious and more inclined to pay for sports drinks. Sports drinks are gaining popularity amongst the individuals and athletes who are involved in the vigorous physical activity. The growing inclination of people towards physical fitness, the number of health clubs and fitness centers has come up in the recent. According to fitness Industry Statistics 2020, the total market size of the Global fitness club industry is over USD87 billion. The world holds over 200,000 healthy and fitness clubs.

However, the inclination of the market towards organic and natural products due to lesser side effects associated with them may hamper the growth of the Global sports drink industry. In spite of that, the increasing demand of sports drinks with natural sweeteners is expected to provide growth opportunity to the sports drinks manufacturers.

North America is Expected to Dominate the Global Sport Drink Market

North America is expected to dominate the Global sports drink market owing to the growing trend of athleticism and rising concerns over health in this region. Changing consumer lifestyle resulting in a shift towards healthy dietary patterns is also expected to propel the growth of sports drink market share in North America. According to National Collegiate Athletic Association, Nearly eight million students currently participate in high school athletics in the United States. More than 480,000 compete as NCAA athletes, and just a select few within each sport move on to compete at the professional or Olympic level. In addition, increasing number of number of health clubs and fitness centers are also supplementing the market growth. According to Gym Industry Statistics, In the U.S., 39% of citizens are currently registered as a gym club member. The U.S. holds a total of 38,477 fitness clubs. Global is second largest region for the growth of sports drink market, due to expanding community of the athletics in both developed and developing countries.

Global Sports Drink Market Segmentation:–

By Type: Hypotonic Sports Drink, Isotonic Sports Drink, Hypertonic Sports Drink

By Application: Athletes, Casual Consumers, Lifestyle User

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Global, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

Key Benefits for Global Sports Drink Market Report–

Global Sports Drink market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global Sports Drink market trends research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global Sports Drink market Trends report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global Sports Drink market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

