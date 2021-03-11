Specialty Coffee Market Growing Technology Innovations to 2027 – Business Opportunities by Starbucks, McDonald’s, Whitbread, Restaurant Brands International, Barista Coffee, Coffee Day Enterprises, Caribou Coffee

The quality of the coffee beans depends on optimised cultivation protocols, the collection of ripe berries and the removal by dry or wet process of external fruit layers and the reduction of humidity. There has been a gradual shift in customer preference for soft drinks to coffee drinks. Europe is the largest coffee producer in the world. Germany, Italy, France, Spain and the United Kingdom are the leading European coffee customers.

Strengthening premium coffee shops, increasing American specialty preferences and increasing demand for green coffee in emerging markets are key market trends. There are, however, certain aspects, including climate uncertainties, retail consolidation and strict legislation, which prevent the growth of the market.

Geographically, the global specialty coffee market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa. In 2017, Europe is the market leader in the global market for specialty coffee, both in terms of value and volume, closely followed by North America. The rapid increase in the number of coffee shops, together with local coffee brands and baristas, is driving the growth of the European specialty coffee market. Major countries in Europe, such as the United Kingdom, Italy and Germany, are contributing to the growth of this market. Apart from this, North America witnessed rapid growth, this is attributed to rising coffee consumption in the U.S., mainly among younger age groups, coupled with strong growth in daily specialty coffee drinkers, which further strengthens the demand for specialty coffee.

The report on the global specialty coffee market also covers the analysis of imports and exports at regional level. The global market for specialty coffee includes the most up-to-date insights, including the COVID 19 impact analysis. The report covers a comparative analysis of the global specialty coffee market on the basis of pre-and post-COVID 19 scenarios.

Key players across the global specialty coffee market value chain are:

Dunkin’ Brands Group, Starbucks, McDonald’s, Whitbread, Restaurant Brands International, Barista Coffee, Coffee Day Enterprises, Caribou Coffee, Coffee Beanery Peet’s Coffee & Tea and Global Baristas US among others.

