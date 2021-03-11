Software as a Service Market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 272.70 billion by 2026
Software as a Service Market Segmented By Deployment Model, By Organization Size, By Application, By End-Users and By Region - Forecast 2026
Software as a service (SaaS) can be defined as a collection of software for cloud computing provided by a third-party IT organization through the internet. These services are delivered in a specific model to the consumers availing the subscription service for the software. This software service is hosted centrally from the host provider and the collective service is provided to the customer on-demand. This service was developed to remove/reduce the requirement of having to integrate the software as an application on their individual servers significantly reducing the cost of deployment.
Global software as a service market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 272.70 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to major organizations adopting outsourcing facilities for various services and operation handlings of their businesses, coupled with greater utilization of social media and other messaging platforms for better communication solutions.
Major Market Competitors/Players
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global software as a service market are Symantec Corporation; Google; FUJITSU; Amazon Web Services, Inc.; Freshworks Inc.; IBM Corporation; HP Development Company, L.P.; Micro Focus; Oracle; Adobe; Cisco Systems, Inc.; Xero Limited; TABLEAU SOFTWARE; SAP SE; Microsoft; Salesforce.com, inc.; Workday, Inc.; Infor; Avaya Inc.; Epicor Software Corporation; RACKSPACE US, INC.; ServiceNow; Zuora Inc.; ADP, LLC. and Blackboard Inc. among others.
Market Drivers:
- Increased demand for cost-effective solutions that require lower consumption of resources while delivering equally effective product offerings
- Better deployment with unique customized offerings of these offerings is expected to drive the growth of the market
- Increased demand from various end-users to reduce their organizational costs while availing equally effective services is boosting the growth of the market
- Reduced costs of hardware, maintenance individual licenses for each software is also expected to foster growth of the market
Market Restraints:
- Varied concerns regarding security and infrastructural concerns related to privacy are factors expected to restrict the adoption
- Requirement of high-speed internet service for the effective integration and utilization of this service is also expected to restrain the market growth
Segmentation : Global Software as a Service Market
By Deployment Model
Private Cloud
Public Cloud
Hybrid Cloud
By Organization Size
Large Enterprises
Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)
By Application
Customer Relationship Management (CRM)
Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP)
Operations & Manufacturing
Business Intelligence Management (BIM)
Web Conferencing
Enterprise Content Management (ECM)
Enterprise Asset Management
Human Capital Management (HCM)
Unified Communication & Collaboration (UC&C)
Finance & Accounting
Structured Data Management
Collaboration
Security
System/Network Management
Engineering
Storage Software
Application Server Middleware
Integration & Process Automation Middleware
Quality & Lifecycle Tools
Business Process Management
Human Resource Management (HRM)
Supply Chain Management (SCM)
Others
oMessaging Applications
oRisk & Compliance Management
oProduct Lifecycle Management (PLM)
oEnterprise Performance Management (EPM)
By End-Users
Manufacturing
Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)
Healthcare
Travel & Hospitality
Retail
Government
Utilities
oEnergy & Power
oOil & Gas
oWater Management
oOthers
IT & Telecommunications
Education
Professional Services
Others
By Geography
North America
oS.
oCanada
oMexico
Europe
oGermany
oItaly
oK.
oFrance
oSpain
oNetherlands
oBelgium
oSwitzerland
oTurkey
oRussia
oRest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
oJapan
oChina
oIndia
oSouth Korea
oAustralia
oSingapore
oMalaysia
oThailand
oIndonesia
oPhilippines
oRest of Asia-Pacific
South America
oBrazil
oArgentina
oRest of South America
Middle East and Africa
oSaudi Arabia
oUAE
oSouth Africa
oEgypt
oIsrael
oRest of Middle East and Africa
Country Level Analysis
The Software as a Service market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.
The countries covered in the Software as a Service market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).
Competitive Analysis
Software as a Service market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Software as a Service market.
Key Insights in the report:
- Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints
- Key market players involved in this industry
- Detailed analysis of the market segmentation
- Competitive analysis of the key players involved
Major Highlights of Software as a Service Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:
The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Software as a Service market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Software as a Service market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Software as a Service market.
