Smart Transportation Market Report 2021 by Key Players, Types, Applications, Countries, Market Size, Forecast to 2027 (Based on 2020 COVID-19 Worldwide Spread)

Global Smart Transportation Market is valued at USD 89.41 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 356.38 Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 21.84% over the forecast period.

The rising need to develop smart transport systems to improve passenger & road safety and manage traffic is driving the growth of Global Smart Transportation Market.

Get Sample Copy of The [email protected]https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestSample/PostId/1112

** Sample pages for this report are immediately accessible upon request. **

Scope of the Global Smart Transportation Market Report:

Smart transport or intelligent transport system (ITS) is an advanced transportation infrastructure that aims to provide innovative services for traffic and transport management systems. This transport allows various users to be more synchronized, better informed, and make safer and smarter use of transport networks. Smart transportation is applicable in parking management & guidance, passenger information, and traffic management. Smart transportation utilizes information technology and artificial intelligence to efficiently manage and coordinate transportation systems. The application of smart transportation network allows the traveling population to be aware of the traffic for better coordination and to ensure safety of the drivers. ITS technologies allow users make better use of the transportation network and also cover the way for the development of smarter infrastructure to meet future demands.

Global smart transportation market report is segmented on the basis of solution, services, transportation mode and regional & country level. Based upon solution services, the market is classified into integrated supervision, ticketing management, passenger information, insurance telematics, parking management, and traffic management. Based upon services, smart transportation market is classified into cloud, business, professional & consulting, development & integration and support & maintenance. Based upon transportation mode, the market is classified into roadways and railways.

The regions covered in this Global smart transportation market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level market of smart transportation is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Smart Transportation Companies:

Global Smart Transportation Market Report covers prominent players are like,

Alstom SA

Cubic Corporation

Accenture Plc

IBM Corporation

Siemens AG

Cisco System Inc.

General Electric Company (GE)

Kapsch AG

LG CNS Co. Ltd.

Tomtom International BV

WS Atkins PLC

Thales Group S.A.

Other

The Rising Need to Develop Smart Systems to Improve Passenger & Road Safety and Manage Traffic is the Key Factor Driving the Market Growth.

The smart transportation market growth is driven by the growing need among to create smart systems to manage traffic and improve road & passenger safety. According to World health organization, the number of deaths on the world’s roads remains unacceptably high, with an estimated 1.35 million people dying annually. According to World health organization, Over 90% of the world’s road traffic mortalities occur in low- and middle-income countries, although these countries have only about half the world’s vehicles. The smart transportation systems combine several information and communication technologies such as Global Positioning Systems (GPS), Internet of Things (IoT), and fiber optics to enhance the transportation infrastructure. Data Centers and Colocation Services stated that Over 80% of industrial manufacturing companies are using or getting to use IoT Devices. However, high initial cost for constructing smart transportation routes and long downtime may hinder growth of the global smart transportation market. In spite of that, increasing infrastructural activities like development of smart cities in developing countries may provide growth opportunities for the smart transportation market in upcoming year.

North America is Expected to Dominate the Global Smart Transportation Market

North America is expected to dominate the global smart transportation market due to increasing investments in smart city projects in this region. The smart building energy efficiency application specified that North America is that the world leader within the Smart Home/Building market with 40% of put in base. Main innovations are currently coming from the US and services are firstly deployed in the country. In a 2018 report completed by the Eden Strategy Institute, 12 of the globe’s 20 smartest cities were located in the USA. Additionally, Asia Pacific smart transportation market is predicted to witness significant growth in upcoming years, due to the increasing government initiatives for developing smart solutions for smooth and safe transportation. The growth of smart transportation solutions is relatively higher in India, China, and Japan within the region. Additionally, Europe is also projected to witness a strong growth in the smart transportation market owing to the rise in demand for efficient transportation networks in Europe.

Get Methodology Of The Report @https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestMethodology/PostId/1112

Key Benefits for Global Smart Transportation Market Report–

Global market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Global Smart Transportation Market Segmentation:–

By Solutions: Integrated Supervision, Ticketing Management, Passenger Information, Insurance Telematics, Parking Management, Traffic Management

By Services: Cloud, Business, Professional & Consulting, Development & Integration, Support & Maintenance

By Transportation Mode: Roadways, Railways

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

Table of Content

Chapter – Report Methodology

1.1. Research Process

1.2. Primary Research

1.3. Secondary Research

1.4. Market Size Estimates

1.5. Data Triangulation

1.6. Forecast Model

1.7. USP’s of Report

1.8. Report Description

Chapter – Global Smart Transportation Market Overview: Qualitative Analysis

2.1. Market Introduction

2.2. Executive Summary

2.3. Global Smart Transportation Market Classification

2.4. Market Drivers

2.5. Market Restraints

2.6. Market Opportunity

2.7. Smart Transportation Market: Trends

2.8. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.9. Market Attractiveness Analysis

Chapter – Global Smart Transportation Market Overview: Quantitative Analysis Chapter – Global Smart Transportation Market Analysis: Segmentation By Type Chapter – Global Smart Transportation Market Analysis: Segmentation By Application

Get Full Report :@ https://brandessenceresearch.com/automotive-and-transport/smart-transportation-market-size