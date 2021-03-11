Smart Transportation Market 2021, Scope and Price Analysis of Top Manufacturers Profiles, Market Growth Factors and Forecast to 2025

MarketReportsOnline.com the exclusive leading provider of market research reports published research report on “Global Smart Transportation Market: Size & Forecasts with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2020-2024)”.

Get Free Sample Copy at https://www.marketreportsonline.com/contacts/requestsample.php?name=801990.

The report titled “Global Smart Transportation Market: Size & Forecasts with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2020-2024)”, provides an in depth analysis of the global smart transportation market by value, by transport mode, by solution, by region, etc. The report provides a regional analysis of the smart transportation market, including the following regions: North America (the US & Rest of North America), Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India & Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the smart transportation market.

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global smart transportation market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2024, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Direct Purchase a Copy of Smart Transportation Market at https://www.marketreportsonline.com/contacts/purchase.php?name=801990.

The global smart transportation market is fragmented with many major market players operating worldwide. The key players of the smart transportation market are IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Siemens AG, and Accenture are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

Company Coverage

IBM Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Siemens AG

Accenture

Smart transportation refers to the use of several advanced technologies that aims to provide innovative services to different modes of transport. Smart transportation also enables users of different transportation modes to be more coordinated, better informed, and make safer use of transportation networks.

Smart transportation is a vertical application of Internet of Things (IoT), in which information and communication technologies are applied in the field of transport, such as car navigation, security CCTV systems, traffic signal control systems, parking guidance, etc. Smart transportation is considered very crucial for four major purposes, which include safety, environmental friendliness, productivity and efficiency, and better quality of life.

The smart transportation market can be segmented on the basis of solution (Integrated Supervision System, Ticketing Management System, Parking Management System, and Traffic Management System); application (Shared Mobility, Route Information and Route Guidance, Transit Hubs, Autonomous/Driverless Vehicles, Video Management, and Others); service (Cloud Services, Business Services, and Professional Services); and transportation mode (Roadways, Railways, Airways, and Maritime).

The global smart transportation market has increased significantly during the years 2017-2019 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2020-2024 tremendously. The smart transportation market is expected to increase due to evolving mobility market, rapid urbanization, rising investments in smart cities, increasing penetration of Internet of Things (IoT), favorable government initiatives for developing smart transportation, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as high initial capital investment, cyber security threats in smart transportation, etc.

Inquire more before buying this Smart Transportation Market report at https://www.marketreportsonline.com/contacts/inquirebeforebuying.php?name=801990.

About Us: MarketReportsOnline.com is your one stop market research and industry analysis reports’ library providing business data and intelligence information on thousands of micro markets with global as well as regional coverage. Category focused research, country reports, company profiles, regional and global industry profiles and guides to premium reports offering extensive coverage of other 20+ industries are all available in our library of syndicated market research reports.

We provide 24/7 online and offline support to our customers.

E-mail: [email protected]

Phone: +1 888 391 5441