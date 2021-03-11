Smart Street Lighting, Connectivity Technologies Market Things to Focus on to Ensure Long-term Success| Trends Market Research

Overview

Smart Street Lighting is a booming market. In recent times, several countries have replaced traditional street lights with smart LED street lighting lamps.

Globally, there are about 281.4 million streetlights in the world and this number is expected to reach 338.9 million by 2025. The traditional high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) consume a lot of energy and generate enormous amount of heat.

Growing environmental awareness and the necessity to reduce carbon footprint has resulted in countries replacing their street lights with smart LED lights. The smart street lighting poles can be turned “ON” or “OFF” through the smart devices. Most of the smart poles are enabled with motion sensors which turn “ON” whenever there is movement near the pole.

Market Analysis

The Smart Street Lighting market will grow at an estimated CAGR of 40.3% during the forecast period 2016–2022 and expected to reach $39.79 billion by 2022.

Regional Segmentation

Europe is the biggest market for the smart street lighting followed by Americas. Germany, the UK, and the US are the leading regions in the Smart Street Lighting market. The regions are analysed according to the connectivity technologies, lighting lamps and leading countries

The upcoming markets for the smart street lighting are India, China, and Poland due to the growing number of smart cities projects in these countries. Detailed country-wise analysis of 11 leading countries in the above-mentioned regions

Segmentation by Connectivity Technologies

The market is segmented by the following connectivity technologies- Wireless, ZigBee, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Power Line Communication (PLC) and Radio Frequency.

Segmentation by Lighting Lamp Types

The market is segmented by the following lighting lamp types – Incandescent Lamps, High Intensity Discharge Lamps (HID), Light Emitting Diode (LED) Lamps, Fluorescent Lamps and Compact Fluorescent Lamps (CFL).

Key Vendors

The key players in the market are GE Lighting, Philips Lighting, Acuity Brands, Osram and Honeywell Lighting.

Competitive Analysis

Current and predicted business strategies for the leading companies of the market such as Philips Lighting, GE Lighting, Microsoft Corp. and IBM. Total of 15 companies are covered.

Benefits

The report is of significance for the key stakeholders of the Smart Street Lighting market such as OEMs, lamp manufacturers, technology providers, platform providers, universities, bloggers and lighting associations in the following ways:

Competitive analysis (i.e. current and future key business strategies of the competitors and their regional growth)

Drivers, growth opportunities and regional smart street lighting trends

The Report also gives information related to latest industry and market trends, key stakeholders, industry pest analysis, government initiatives, new technologies and competitive landscape. The report includes a detailed competitive benchmarking based on key metrics such as business profile, key offerings, business units, geographical revenue, recent developments, business focus, business strategy and SWOT analysis.

It provides details of the global ongoing and upcoming Smart Street Lighting projects. It provides a comprehensive review of connectivity technologies, lighting lamps, network components, upcoming and on-going smart street lighting projects and regions. The report briefs about the upcoming smart lighting technologies such as LiFi and LPWAN.