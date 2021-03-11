Smart Speaker Market is expected to grow at High CAGR of 22.9% by forecast 2027

Rise in the number of smart homes, growing trend of smart speakers along with display feature and rapid increase in disposable income are the factors driving the growth of the smart speaker market. Various issues related to connectivity range, power, and compatibility and availability of substitutes are the factors restraining the smart speaker market. Increasing preference of consumers for technologically advanced products acts as an opportunity. High-security risk is one of the challenges faced by the smart speaker market.

Smart Speaker Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.9% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Smart speakers are wireless speaker which is enabled with Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, or other wireless protocols. This smart speaker is driven by artificial intelligence (AI) which is powered by the intelligent virtual assistance. Smart speakers are one of the latest innovations which dominates the consumer electronics sector and it is activated by voice command to perform various activities like order food, online shopping, listen to music, weather forecasting, latest news, and day to day activities.

Major Market Competitors/Players

The major players covered in the smart speaker market report are Amazon, Inc, Harman International, Apple Inc., Sonos, Alphabet Inc, Baidu, Inc, LLC, Bose Corporation, Sony Corporation, Onkyo Corporation, Samsung Electronics, Panasonic Corporation, Alibaba Group, Altec Lansing, Lenovo Group Ltd., Xiaomi Inc., SK Telecom Co., Ltd., Facebook, Pioneer Corporation and LG Electronics among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The competitor strategies analysed here generally include new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others that boost their footprints in the market. For an achievement of business at local, regional as well as international level, this high quality Smart Speaker market research report is a definitive solution. In addition, this market report comprises of vital aspects of the market that contains but are not limited to historic data, present market trends, environment, future trends, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the ABC industry. With the utilization of few steps or a number of steps, the process of generating persuasive Smart Speaker market report is commenced with the expert advice.

Segmentation : Global Smart Speaker Market

On the basis of intelligent virtual assistance, smart speaker market is segmented into Alexa, Google Assistance, Siri, Dueros, Aligenie, Xiao Ai, and others.

Based on component, smart speaker market is segmented into hardware and software. Hardware is sub-segmented into processor, memory, power IC, connectivity IC, microphone, speaker driver, audio IC and others.

Based on application, smart speaker market is segmented into smart home, consumer, smart office and others.

Country Level Analysis

The Smart Speaker market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Smart Speaker market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Competitive Analysis

Smart Speaker market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Smart Speaker market.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Smart Speaker Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Smart Speaker market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Smart Speaker market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Smart Speaker market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

