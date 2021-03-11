Smart Classroom Market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 112.57 billion by forecast 2026

Smart classroom is a modern learning technique which uses various technologies so that they can enhance and improve the learning experience of the children. They are also known as digital learning. Personalization, comfort, adaptability, multiplicity, connectivity, security, and openness are some of the basic components of the smart classroom. These smart classrooms use different software and hardware so that they can provide realistic learning experience to the children. Increasing urbanization in developing countries and adoption of new technology worldwide is major factor fuelling the growth of this market.

Global Smart Classroom Market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 112.57 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR of 9.45% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing number of mobile learning applications and rising prevalence for digital learning is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global smart classroom market are are Saba Software, Google, Blackboard Inc., Microsoft, IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems, Dell, Oracle, HTC Corporation, SAMSUNG, Hitachi, Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Barco, LG Electronics., Electa Communications Ltd., SkyPrep Inc., Impero Software (UK), WizIQ Inc., BigBlueButton, Digital Samba SL., TutorRoom, Veative Labs, EON Reality Inc, Virtually Live., Foxconn Electronics Inc.

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for digital learning is driving the market growth

Rising implementation of e- learning and digital solutions in many developing country is driving the growth of this market

Technological advancement and development is the major factor driving the market

Increasing prevalence of internet worldwide is another important factor driving the growth of this market

Market Restraints:

Less awareness about the benefits of smart classroom is the major factor restraining the market growth

High investment cost is restraining the growth of this market

Segmentation : Global Smart Classroom Market

By Component

Hardware

Interactive Whiteboards/ Flat Panel

Digital Displays

Smart Projectors

Ultra-Short Throw

Short throw

Standard Throw

Video Conferencing Hardware

Codec

Microphone

Camera

Software

Learning Management Software

Student Response Software

Classroom Management and Assessment Software

Distance Learning Solutions

Others

Services

Managed/Outsourced

Professional

Implementation & Integration

Consulting

Operation & Maintenance

By Application

Educational Gaming

Educational Security

Educational ERP

By End- Use

Kindergarten

K-12

Higher Education

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South Africa

Egypt

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Israel

Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2018, Hinduja Global Solutions announced the launch of their new Smart Class Program along with the NGO- YUVA Unstoppable. The main aim of the launch is to start smart classes in the government schools so that they can use the new technology and make the learning fun. With this launch, company wants to improve and transform the learning experience of the children.

In April 2015, Xseed Education announced that they have acquired Pleolabs so that they can expand their business in India. The main aim of the acquisition is to provide better learning facilities to the classroom so that they can provide children digital learning ecosystem. They want to change the learning systems of the schools.

Country Level Analysis

The Smart Classroom market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Smart Classroom market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Competitive Analysis

Smart Classroom market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Smart Classroom market.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Smart Classroom Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Smart Classroom market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Smart Classroom market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Smart Classroom market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

