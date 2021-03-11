Second-hand Luxury Goods Market is estimated to Boost Growth in Demand by 2028 with Leading Vendors: Fashionphile Group LLC., Fendi, Garderobe, Inseller, Luxepolis, Luxury Closet, Inc., So Chic Boutique, The Closet, The RealReal Inc., Timepiece360, Vestiaire Collective, and Yoogi’s Closet

The Second-hand Luxury Goods Market is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of +14% over the forecast period i.e. 2021-2028. Further, the market for second-hand luxury goods accounted for USD 25,667.6 Million in 2021.

This factor is expected to positively impact the growth of Second-Hand luxury goods market in the upcoming years. The rise in income of consumers in emerging regions has also encouraged the demand for pre-owned luxury goods in emerging regions. According to the GCC statistical center, Saudi Arabia captured around 57.7% of the disposable income in the GCC and is followed by the United Arab Emirates with a percentage of 28.5.

These goods commonly include antique furniture, artworks, jewelry, footwear, apparel, and fashion accessories, such as bags, watches, etc. Various luxury goods are usually durable with an extended warranty period which makes them suitable for the resale market. Furthermore, the re-selling of unwanted goods instead of discarding them also provides economic benefits to the seller. Additionally, secondhand luxury goods help in minimizing the dependence on high-quality raw materials for manufacturing new products along with reducing waste production levels. Generally, secondhand luxury goods are sold at auctions, charity events, bazaar-style fundraisers, privately-owned consignment shops, etc.

Top Key Players:-

Fashionphile Group LLC., Fendi, Garderobe, Inseller, Luxepolis, Luxury Closet, Inc., So Chic Boutique, The Closet, The RealReal Inc., Timepiece360, Vestiaire Collective, and Yoogi’s Closet, Inc.

Second-hand Luxury Goods Market Breakup by Product Type:

Handbags

Jewelry & Watches

Clothing

Small Leather Goods

Footwear

Accessories

Other

Second-hand Luxury Goods Market Breakup by Demography:

Women

Men

Unisex

Second-hand Luxury Goods Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Offline

Online

This report provides world-class market growth, size and forecasts and also geographical areas such as Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America and the Middle East and Africa. It also provides analysis, road and global market size of major players in each region. This report also provides insight into leading market participants in the Second-hand Luxury Goods market.

The “Global Second-hand Luxury Goods Market” provides up-to-date information on current and future industry trends, enabling readers to identify products and services to increase revenue growth and profitability. This research report provides in-depth study of all key factors affecting global and regional markets, including drivers, imprisonment, threats, challenges, opportunities and industry-specific trends. This report cites worldwide trust and specimens with leading players downstream and upstream analysis.

Key questions answered in the report include:

What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2028?

What are the key factors driving the global Second-hand Luxury Goods market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Second-hand Luxury Goods market?

With the help of Porter’s Five Forces analysis, the report provides a detailed analysis of the various factors influencing the industry. The analysis also helps to understand the degree of competition prevalent in the market. Furthermore, the report analyzes the value chain and various drivers and restraints of the Second-hand Luxury Goods Market.

Table of Content of Market:-

Chapter 1: Market Overview

Chapter 2: Market Data Analysis

Chapter 3: Technical Data Analysis

Chapter 4: Government Policy and News

Chapter 5: Manufacturing Process and Cost Structure

Chapter 6: Productions Supply Sales Demand Market Status and Forecast

Chapter 7: Global Second-hand Luxury Goods Market Key Manufacturers

Chapter 8: Up and Down stream Industry Analysis

Chapter 9: Marketing Strategy

Chapter 10: Development Trend Analysis

Chapter 11: Global Second-hand Luxury Goods Market new Project Investment Feasibility Analysis

