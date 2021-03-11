Safety Coated Bottles Market Analysis, Trends by 2030; COVID-19 Pandemic Set to Drop Sales

Global Safety Coated Bottles Market – Introduction

Safety coating used in bottles is the outer covering of the bottles covered with plastisol coating that protects the bottle from UV rays; plastisol is a PVC-type coating. PVC is polyvinyl chloride, commonly produced globally in the form of synthetic plastic polymer. Plastisol is essentially a liquid but when heated it turns into a rubber like barrier which is more flexible and protects bottles from breakage. The safety coating on the bottles protects the bottles from getting affected by pressure and even if the bottle breaks, the plastisol enables the substance in the bottle to get disposed off properly. The plastisol holds the fluid in the bottle for long. Safety coated bottles are easy to grip and harder to break. More volatile products can be stored in safety coated bottles. Safety coated bottles are used for packaging chemicals such as acids, in laboratory applications, food packaging containers, in the oil & gas industry, and shipping industry.

Increased usage of glassware in labs

It is difficult to handle glassware in laboratories containing hazardous substances such as alkaline, acids, bases, gases, and other dangerous spills due to the propensity of glassware to break, unlike plastic and copper bottles. Safety coating of plastic provided on glass protects the glass container from chemical resistance of materials like alkaline as glass is susceptible to chemicals. The plastisol lining provided on the outer covering of glass helps to hold the glass properly and the jar or round bottles do not slip away from the hands of lab personnel, thus providing a grip on the bottles. Safety increases substantially while using safety coated materials in a lab set-up. Use of protective coating has enabled people to use toxic substances carefully to carry out tasks such as testing, and performing lab experiments at faster speed. These factors have increased the sales of safety coated bottles globally.

Safety coating used for storing hot beverages and for shipping products driving demand

Safety coating is used in glass bottles and containers that are used for hot beverages such as coffee decanters which are subject to intermittent heating and cooling during use. Coffee decanters used at restaurants is likely to break multiple times as the decanter is subject to excessive rough handling. This has led to increase in demand for safety coated bottles for filling hot liquid, as hands get burnt sometimes if the liquid is hot and needs to be poured quickly. Another factor driving the safety coated bottles market is the shipping industry. In the shipping industry, volatile products such as petroleum fuel and products based on ether, alcohol, etc. are transported from one port to another, which requires safety in order to carry large tons of products. The plastisol coating provides safety while filling, handling, and shipping materials that are industrial solvents which include hazardous chemicals such as sulfuric acid, and ethers. This factor also has extensively impacted the growth of the safety coated bottles market.

North America Considered the Largest Market for Safety Coated Bottles

Geographically, the global safety coated bottles market can be divided into five regions: North America, Europe , Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America

North America accounted for major share of the global safety coated bottles market in 2019. The market in North America and Europe is anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period due to the rise in awareness among people to practice safety measures at home, in medical institutions, in the pharmaceutical industry, and during extensive scientific research conducted at laboratories in countries such as the U.S., Mexico, Germany, and France, which is projected to surge the sales of safety coated bottles in the near future.

The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a moderate rate during the forecast period. The increase in number of research institutions, increase in laboratories in educational institutions, and more focus on health, hygiene, and safety of individuals, etc. is projected to surge the demand for safety coated bottles in developing nations such as India, China, and Japan.

Key Players Operating in the Safety Coated Bottles Market

Players in the safety coated bottles market face tough competition. Major companies such as Corning, Qorpak, BrandTech Scientific, and Merck, are focusing on innovative and technologically advanced products by investing heavily in research and development. Companies are concentrating on manufacturing safety coated bottles that are more safe, durable, and resistant to breakage. Some of the key players operating in the global safety coated bottles market include:

Corning

Qorpak

BrandTech Scientific

CL Smith

Karter Scientific Labware Manufacturing

CEM

Merck

PharmaPump

DURAN

