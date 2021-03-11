Resuscitation Devices Market 2021 | Business Revenue, Future Growth, Trends Plans, Top Key Players, Business Opportunities, Industry Share, Global Size Analysis by Forecast to 2027

Global Resuscitation Devices Market is valued at USD 6.01 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 8.34 Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period.

Rising prevalence of cardiac and respiratory diseases such as diabetes, corona, heart attack, heart failure etc. with rising geriatric population are important factors driving the growth of resuscitation devices market.

Scope of the Global Resuscitation Devices Market Report:

Resuscitation devices are being designed with aim to initiate spontaneous breathing by mechanically ventilating the lungs. There are two types of resuscitation devices that are cardiac resuscitators and cardiopulmonary device (CPR) intended to artificially produce blood flow in a patient during cardiac arrest. The cardiac device provides chest compressions only whereas cardiopulmonary resuscitators, provides both chest compressions and respiratory support. These devices are electrically and pneumatically driven to apply mechanical compressions cyclically to the sternum and to a wider section of the thorax, help in forcing the heart to eject blood. The resuscitation devices are being recommended to those who have unresponsive inhalation with no breathing or abnormal breathing causing agonal respirations problems. The adoption of CPR and other advanced cardiac life support devices has made long-term survival rate up to only 5%, to 10% after pre-hospital cardiac attack. Thus, the performance of CPR should be improved to increase the rate of long-term survival.

Recently to increase the performance of these devices new alternative techniques are developed such as; interposed abdominal compression (IAC), active compression-decompression (ACD), pneumatic and non-pneumatic circumferential chest compression. According to the guidelines of American Heart Association (AHA) guidelines for CPR sternal compressions should be performed at a rate of at least 100 per minute, and minimum of 5 cm (2 in) compression depth for adults. The common range of chest compressions for adults is in between 5 cm (2.0 in) and 6 cm (2.4 in) deep and at a rate of at least 100 to 120 per minute.

Global resuscitation devices market is segmented on the basis of product type, end-user, and region and country level. On the basis of product type, global resuscitation devices market is divided into airway management devices, external defibrillators, convective warming blankets, and other resuscitation devices. On the basis of end-user the market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, intensive care units (ICUs), emergency departments (EDs), ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and cardiac centers, pre-hospital care settings and others

The regions covered in global resuscitation devices market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, global resuscitation devices market sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Resuscitation Devices Manufacturers:

Global Resuscitation devices market reports cover prominent players like,

Medtronic

KGaA

Smiths Medical

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Medtronic plc

ZOLL Medical Corporation

ResMed Inc.

Stryker Corporation

Drägerwerk AG & Co.

Ambu

Cardinal Health

Mindray Medical Nihon Kohden

Teleflex

Salter Labs

GE Healthcare

Roper Technologies

Vyaire Medical

KARL STORZ

Intersurgical

3M

Flexicare

Others

Global Resuscitation Devices Market Dynamics–

The key factor for growth of global resuscitation devices market is growing prevalence of cardiovascular disorders such as diabetes, coronary artery disease heart attack, heart failure etc. with increased geriatric population. According to WHO; in 2016, 1.6 million deaths were caused by diabetes and 135 million cardiovascular deaths are being reported each year. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) the prevalence of coronary heart disease is rapidly increasing and the incidence of emergency cardiac arrest ranges from 20 to 140 per 100 000 people globally, and survival ranges from 2% to 11% with the help of with comprehensive resuscitation devices like CPR and AED. As per the latest study of (American Heart Association) AHA’s Heart Disease & Stroke Statistics in 2017, the survival rate 90% has been reported when defibrillation resuscitation devices is implemented within the first minute of cardiac attack. Thus, the diabetes patient needs the resuscitation devices for the survival purpose and to avoid the heart failure.

However, it’s premature the battery failure that is product failure & recall, high precautions required while using this devices which ultimately increases the cost of the devices as well as need for safe and reliable health practioners to handle these devices across the globe may hamper the market growth. In spite of that, rising awareness among the people about resuscitation devices with cost effective technological advanced device can provide huge opportunity for market growth. For instance; according to the American Heart Association, preamble of multiple pharmacological heart failure therapies using the resuscitation devices have declined death rates from 6.5% to 3.3% as measured through multiple heart failure trials over period from 2017 to 2019.

Global Resuscitation Devices Market Regional Analysis–

North America is expected to dominate the resuscitation devices market with the potential rate as presence of cardiovascular disease (CVD) like heart failures, diabetes etc. owing to rising levels of obesity, and rising physical inactivity in this region. According to American Heart Association, Cardiovascular disease (CVD) is considered as the major cause of death, counted for 840,678 deaths in the U.S. in 2016, nearly 1 of every 3 deaths whereas Coronary heart disease accounted for approximately 13% of deaths in the US in 2016, causing 363,452 deaths as well as approximately every 40 seconds, an American get heart attack. So to treat these patients the resuscitation devices plays a lucrative role for the restoring a normal heartbeat by supplying an electric pulse or shock to the heart.

Europe is the second-largest market in the global resuscitation devices due to sedative lifestyle and heart failure increased mortality rate in this region. According to NCBI in 2018, the heart failure admit patients from 1 year were noted as 36 % for acute HF and 14.5 % for chronic HF and the mortality rates across the different regions of Europe has raised from 21.6% to 36.5% for acute heart failure and from 6.9 % to 15.6 % for chronic HF.

The Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing regional market due to rapidly increasing the prevalence of therapeutic and chronic diseases i.e, diabetes, heart failure etc. with rising population in this region. The developing countries are noted with highest burdens of CVD with increasing incidence of atherosclerotic diseases, perhaps due to urbanization and higher risk factor levels such as obesity, diabetes, hypertension, diabetes and etc. According to WHO, the prevalence of heart failure in Southeast Asia were 9 million people out of which 6.7% in Malaysia and 4.5% in Singapore. Hence the demand for the resuscitation devices for the survival and treatment of such patients’ pool has been increased rapidly.

Key Benefits for Resuscitation Devices Market Report–

Global resuscitation devices market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global resuscitation devices market research report provides detail information about market introduction, market summary, global market revenue (revenue USD), market drivers, market restraints, market opportunities, competitive analysis, regional and country level.

Global resuscitation devices market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global resuscitation devices market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Global Resuscitation Devices Market Segmentation:–

by Product Type: Airway management devices, External defibrillators, Convective warming blankets, Others

by Application Type: Hospitals and clinics, Intensive care units (ICUs), Emergency departments (EDs), Ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), Cardiac centers, Pre-hospital care settings, Others

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

Table of Content

Chapter – Report Methodology

1.1. Research Process

1.2. Primary Research

1.3. Secondary Research

1.4. Market Size Estimates

1.5. Data Triangulation

1.6. Forecast Model

1.7. USP’s of Report

1.8. Report Description

Chapter – Global Resuscitation Devices Market Overview: Qualitative Analysis

2.1. Market Introduction

2.2. Executive Summary

2.3. Global Resuscitation Devices Market Classification

2.4. Market Drivers

2.5. Market Restraints

2.6. Market Opportunity

2.7. Resuscitation Devices Market: Trends

2.8. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.9. Market Attractiveness Analysis

Chapter – Global Resuscitation Devices Market Overview: Quantitative Analysis Chapter – Global Resuscitation Devices Market Analysis: Segmentation By Type Chapter – Global Resuscitation Devices Market Analysis: Segmentation By Application

