Rehabilitation Robots Market 2021 Growth Factors, Top Manufacturers, Future Investment, Segmentation, Share, Size, CAGR, Latest Trends, Forecast 2027

Rehabilitation Robots Market is valued at USD 581.4 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 2269.8 Million by 2025 with the CAGR of 21.48% over the forecast period.

Increasing penetration of automated machines in the clinical environment, growing aging population with physical disabilities, rising cost of other healthcare systems, rising incidences of stroke and spinal cord injury (SCI) and continuous progression of new robotic technologies are the major factors driving the growth of the Global Rehabilitation Robots Market.

Scope of Global Rehabilitation Robots Market Report–

Rehabilitation robot is an automatic machine designed to increase movement in persons with impaired physical functioning. Mainly there are two types of rehabilitation robots. The first one is an assistive robot that replaces the lost limb movements and the second type is a therapy robot, which is also known as a rehabilitator. Therapy robots are automated machines for rehabilitation therapists that enable patients to improve their movements aided by the robot. In 1989, a new version of neuro-rehabilitation robotics was established with the development of the MIT-MANUS and was first tested clinically in 1994. The main objective of developing neuro-rehabilitation robot is to improve outcome of function after damage to the central nervous system (CNS) through intensive physical therapy. Rehabilitation robot used for supporting upper limb recovery for stroke survivors.

Global Rehabilitation Robots Market is segmented on the basis of type, end-user and by region & country level. Based on type, the market is segmented into therapeutic robots, exoskeleton robots and assistive robots. Based on end-user, the market is segmented into rehabilitation centers, hospitals and others.

The regions covered in this rehabilitation robots market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of rehabilitation robots market is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Rehabilitation Robots Companies:

Key players of the Rehabilitation Robots market are,

Ekso Bionics

Hocoma

AlterG, Inc.

Bionik Labs

Instead Technologies Ltd.

Motus Nova

Kinova Inc.

Meditouch

Wearable Robotics Srl

ReWalk Robotics

Others

Global Rehabilitation Robots Market Dynamics-

The growth of the rehabilitation robots market is primarily driven by the key factors such as increasing penetration of automated machines in the clinical environment, growing aging population with physical disabilities and rising incidences of stroke and spinal cord injury (SCI). In addition, increasing cost of other healthcare systems and continuous progression of new robotic technologies are also fostering the market growth. For example; Stroke and spinal cord injury (SCI) are one of the leading causes of adult’s physical disability with nearly 10 million people having a stroke and more than 250,000 surviving a spinal cord injury every year. New innovations in neuroscience have made significant advance in the development of rehabilitation robots by enabling the insertion of computer chips directly into the brain. Furthermore, new discoveries related to healthcare robots are gaining huge popularity that can help in better limb movement. However, high cost of rehabilitation robots with limited functionality may act as a major barrier in the growth of this market.

North America is expected to dominate the Rehabilitation Robots Market

North America is expected to dominate the global rehabilitation robots market due to the increasing cases of stroke especially in the U.S., early adoption of automated technologies and high aging population rate in this region. By considering these scenarios, they would need more rehabilitation robots in response to drive passive movement of body. For example; the proportion of the population aged over 65 years in the United States was predicted to be increased from 12.4% in 2000 to 19.5% by the end of 2030. Stroke affects nearly 800,000 people per year in the United States. Asia pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing region in the global rehabilitation robots market. The regional growth is primarily influenced by growing number of advanced robotic therapy integrated centers to support the increasing need of patients as well as people are increasingly affected due to limb dyskinesia in china for instance, in China is among the highest stroke rate leading country in the world, there are approximately 15 million disabled people with lower limb motor dysfunctions.

Global Rehabilitation Robots Market Segmentation:–

By Type: Therapeutic Robots, Exoskeleton Robots, Assistive Robots, Others

By End-User: Rehabilitation Centers, Hospitals, Others

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

