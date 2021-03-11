Recent Research on Physiotherapy Devices Market Share, Future Trends with Primary and Secondary Research Report analysis up to 2027

Albany, New York: Physiotherapy is utilized to treat arthritis, amputation, fractures, joint disorders, post-operation illnesses, and neck and back pain. As per the trend setting innovations, various new of physiotherapy devices are being launched, fueling the growth in global physiotherapy devices market. Besides, increasing cases of Parkinson’s and stroke are likely to uplift the development of the physiotherapy devices market in future. Recently a novel report is added by Researchmoz.us, titled, “Global Physiotherapy Devices Market Insights, Forecast to 2027”.

Rising instances of injuries and street mishaps are relied upon to emerge as the major fueling factors behind the market development. Additionally, poor dietary patterns and changed lifestyle bringing about pain in the back, neck, muscles, ligaments, and nerves are probably going to boost the market further.

Advancement in Technology to Support market Growth

Recent innovations and advancement in technology by several key players are likewise anticipated to uplift the demand for the product, resultantly increasing market development. Applications, for example, PTGenie, are presently being intended to help patients follow Home Exercise Programs (HEPs). BioGaming (headquartered in Israel, organization) in February, 2016, got the approval from FDA, regarding its YuGo Microsoft Kinect-centric physiotherapy system.

In terms of product type, the global physiotherapy devices market is segmented as accessories, kit, and equipment. Among these, the equipment segment is likely to lead the global physiotherapy devices market, with highest market share back in 2016, trailed by kit and accessories segments. Conversely, in the span of upcoming years, the accessories segment is foreseen to project higher growth scope, as compared to kit and equipment segments in future. Besides, the kit segment is small shareholder in the global physiotherapy devices market. Increased cost is one of the factors supporting the growth of this sector globally.

Asia Pacific to lead Due to Constant Development in Healthcare Sector

Geographically, North America, in 2018, drove the global physiotherapy devices market based on revenue attributable to increasing geriatric population suffering from weak bones due to age, expanded instances of street and work environment mishaps, and increasing number of females suffering from osteoporosis. However, Asia Pacific is anticipated to observe the most rapid growth in the forthcoming years because of consistent improvement in healthcare sector, a few undiscovered chances, financial growth, and rising awareness among patients.

Emergence of strict government regulations and activities relating to community programs collaborated with physiotherapy society in the western nations is likewise one of the basic aspects foreseen to contribute in the growth of market across the region of Europe. Driven by France, Germany, and the U.K. Europe represented a critical share of the business. Caledonian Clinic, launched in Jan’15, offers physiotherapy administrations, for example, manipulative therapy, remedial massage, acupuncture, and sports massage.

Major players operating in the global market include DJO Global, Patterson Medical Holdings, Inc., Enraf-Nonius, Select Medical, Kindred Healthcare, Inc., BTL Industries, US Physical Therapy, Inc., Concentra Operating Corporation, Isokinetic, Inc., and EMS Physio Ltd.

Partnerships, acquisitions, and collaborations and upgrading the advanced equipment are the important strategies followed by the key players for increasing their geographical reach along with improvement in their product portfolio. For example, dry needling, robotized walking, and anti-gravity treadmills for the people suffering from spinal cord issues, coupled with computer-backed therapies for the propel dealing with CVDs and stroke are the emerging factors prevailing in the market, supporting its growth.

