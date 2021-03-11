Quad Band Voltage Controlled Oscillator Market Insights by 2030; COVID-19 Pandemic Set to Drop Sales

An electronic oscillator for which the oscillation frequency is controlled by a voltage unit is a voltage controlled oscillator. It is used for frequency modulation or phase modulation in communications, military, industrial, and healthcare applications. In addition, it is used for frequency synthesizer production of electronic music.

The quad band voltage controlled oscillator series gives wide band capabilities with frequencies ranging from 8.3 GHz to 26.6 GHz. It also offers low phase noise and does not generate sub harmonic frequency tones. This combination is essential in high-end instrumentations, and aerospace and defense applications.

The quad band voltage oscillator has features such as short switching time, low supply current consumption, lower tuning voltage, and is encapsulated in a small 40 lead 6x6mm LFCSP SMT package.

Wide range of benefits offered by voltage controlled oscillators

Voltage controlled oscillators’ offer benefits such as compact size, resistance against high temperature, protection against false signal, and wide bandwidth. These features are not found in conventional oscillators, which is fueling the demand for quad band voltage controlled oscillators.

Additionally, quad band VCO has applications in a range of end-use industries such as communication, consumer electronics, telecom, and military.

Growing communication industry providing lucrative opportunity

The communications industry has seen tremendous growth in the last decade. People are using wireless devices with high communication data rates and digital clock rates, thus increasing the demand for high bandwidth communication channels.

Penetration of internet is also increasing with the increasing usage of consumer electronics. Also, the spending power of consumer is growing rapidly, which is further fueling the market.

However, factors such as introduction of high-end oscillators due to advancements in technology, and reduction in adoption of voltage controlled oscillators are hampering the growth of the market.

Maximum Growth to be Observed in the Asia Pacific Market

In terms of region, the global quad band voltage controlled oscillator (VCO) market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa

The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at the maximum CAGR during the forecast period.

This growth is attributed to a wide range of applications, adoption of advanced technologies by some of the countries such as Japan, Taiwan, and China, growing disposable income, and other factors. This is expected to increase the demand for quad band voltage controlled oscillator (VCO) products.

The quad band voltage controlled oscillator (VCO) market in North America and Europe is likely to show stagnant growth rate after Asia Pacific. The market in Middle East & Africa is projected to witness a uniform growth rate.

Key Players in the Global Market

The global quad band voltage controlled oscillator (VCO) market was highly concentrated. Prominent players operating in the global market are focusing on product launch and technological developments to meet the growing demand.

Key players operating in the global quad band voltage controlled oscillator (VCO) market include:

Mouser

Reneseas

SiTime Corp.

Seiko Epson Corporation

Texas Instruments Incorporated

ON Semiconductor

