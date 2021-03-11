Psychedelic Drugs Market Size, share 2020 Global Industry Trends, Growth Drivers, Demands, Business Opportunities and Demand Forecast to 2026

Download Exclusive Sample (350 Pages PDF) Report For Free: To Know the Impact of COVID-19 on this [email protected] https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-psychedelic-drugs-market&AB

Psychedelic drugs market is growing due to increase in prevalence of depression worldwide, increase special designation from the regulatory authority; the effects of these factors are mentioned below:

Increase in prevalence of depression worldwide: Psychedelic drugs are used for the treatment of different variants of depression and other clinical indications, although the major focus is on the treatment of depression and other different types of mental disorders. This is due to their capability of invoking consciousness changes by altering the visual and auditory functioning of the consumers. Therefore, the growing volume of depression in patients is directly affecting the market’s potential for growth.

Increase special designation from the regulatory authority: Another important factor behind the market’s high growth potential is the different regional authorities providing specialized designation to these drug categories helping streamline the approval process by providing the specific requirements required from the drug for its approval in a timelier manner.

Global Psychedelic Drugs Market Research Report also provides the latest companies data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving profits growth and productivity.

COMPANIES MENTIONED INCLUDE:

COMPASS

The Emmes Company

LLC, Klarisana

AstraZeneca

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Pfizer Inc

Mylan N.V.

Merck & Co.

Inc, Alkermes

ALLERGAN, H

Lundbeck A/S

….

Product approvals along with establishing specialized research centers:

In September 2019, The Johns Hopkins University announced the launch of “Center for Psychedelic and Consciousness Research”, with the center responsible for testing the efficacy and effectiveness of using psychedelic compounds of different variants for the treatment of mental health problems. The center is the first established throughout the United States and was funded through approximately USD 17 million in donations. The center will also provide information and knowledge for students training them in the field of psychedelic science.

In March 2019, U.S. FDA announced that they had approved “Spravato (esketamine)” nasal spray in combination with oral antidepressant helping rectify depression in adults that have not been treated with other therapeutic methods. Although, the nasal spray would be available through restricted distribution system while being under a “Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS)”. The drug developed by Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc is the first U.S. FDA approval of esketamine for any indication.

The market is segmented on the basis of application as major depressive disorder, resistant depression, panic disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, opiate addiction and others. Drugs have been segmented into LSD, ecstasy, phencyclidine, GHB, ketamine, ayahuasca, salvia, psilocybin and others. Route of administration has been segmented as oral, injectable and inhalation. Distribution channel has been categorized as direct retailers, online pharmacies and others. End-users have been segmented as hospitals, homecare, specialty clinics and others.

Scope of Report:

The Market report lists the most important competistors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market. This report will help you to establish a landscape of industrial development and characteristics of the Psychedelic Drugs market. The Global Psychedelic Drugs market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, price, cost, revenue and gross margins.

The Global Psychedelic Drugs Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

By Application

Major Depressive Disorder

Resistant depression

Panic disorder

Post-traumatic stress disorder

Opiate Addiction

Others

By Drugs

Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD)

3,4-MethylEnedioxyMethamphetamine (Ecstasy)

Phencyclidine

Gamma Hydroxybutyric Acid (GHB)

Ketamine

Ayahuasca

Salvia

Psilocybin

Others

By Route of Administration

Oral

Injectable

Inhalation

By Distribution Channel

Direct Retailers

Online Pharmacies

Others

By End-Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global Psychedelic Drugs Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, price, capacity, cost, production, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out. The Global Psychedelic Drugs market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Psychedelic Drugs market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers:

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope

Definition and forecast parameters

Methodology and forecast parameters

Data Sources

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Business trends

Regional trends

Product trends

End-use trends

Chapter 3: Psychedelic Drugs Industry Insights

Industry segmentation

Industry landscape

Vendor matrix

Technological and innovation landscape

Chapter 4: Psychedelic Drugs Market, By Region

Chapter 5: Company Profile

Business Overview

Financial Data

Product Landscape

Strategic Outlook

SWOT Analysis

Continued ……!!!

