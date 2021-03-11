Prosthetic Liners Market is Driven by the Increasing Geriatric Population and Increasing Number of Road Injuries

The prosthetic liner is a protective cover worn over a residual limb. It is made from a flexible cushioning material, which reduces chafing and movement between the socket and the skin. Liners are the best available means of reducing bone pressure, preventing skin abrasions in the prosthesis, and improving socket suspension for amputees.

Modern day liners are equipped with special features such as antibacterial shields and additives, anatomical shaping, textile outer layers for easier application, and puncture resistant formulas. Selecting the right liner helps ensure a proper fit and comfort for the amputees. Standard models are available in three primary materials: silicone liners, polyurethane liners, and copolymer liner. Silicone liners are preferred for individuals having low to moderate activity levels.

These liners are easy to clean and durable. Polyurethane liners offer an intimate, precise, and comfortable fit. These liners are a good choice for sensitive and bony residual limbs. Polyurethane liners perform best with suction or vacuum suspension and are recommended for individuals having high activity levels. Copolymer liners are soft, highly elastic, and cushiony. These offer good protection to the residual limb. These liners are recommended for individuals having low activity levels.

The global prosthetic liners market can be segmented based on material, location, end-user, and region. In terms of material, the market can be segmented into silicone liners, polyurethane liners, and copolymers. Based on location, the market can be divided into upper extremity liners and lower extremity liners. In terms of end-user, the market can be segmented into prosthetic clinics, hospitals, rehabilitation centers, and others.

The global prosthetic liners market is witnessing significant growth owing to the rapidly increasing geriatric population, rising incidence of road accidents, and technological developments. A report published in 2013 by the United Nations Population Division stated that the global geriatric population is expected to rise from 841 million in 2013 to 2 billion by 2050. It also revealed that people aged 80 years and above accounted for 14% of the global geriatric population in 2013 and the percentage is projected to reach 19% by 2050.

Therefore, consistent rise in the geriatric population across the world is expected to be one of the major factors fueling the growth of the prosthetic liners market. Moreover, increasing number of road injuries is a major factor propelling the growth of the prosthetic liners market. According to the World Health Organization, road traffic injuries are the primary cause of death in people aged between 15 years and 29 years. More than 85% of the total on road fatalities occur in developing nations.

Based on region, the prosthetic liners market can be classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounts for the largest market share in terms of revenue, followed by Europe. Dominance of these two regions can be attributed to rising geriatric population, high acceptance of premium priced innovative prosthetic devices, and growing incidence of road accidents. Emerging markets in Asia Pacific are expected to witness a strong growth owing to increasing government initiatives for amputee rehabilitation and increase in health care infrastructure.

Moreover, adoption of new and sophisticated technologies, advances in diagnostic technologies, and increasing partnership between government and private players and clinical laboratories for the development of advanced prosthetics are anticipated to propel the market during the forecast period.

Blatchford Ltd., Otto Bock HealthCare GmbH, The Ohio Willow Wood Co., ALPS, Fillauer Europe AB, Streifeneder USA, Freedom Innovations, Silipos Holding LLC, College Park Industries, ST&G Corporation, and Engineered Silicone Products LLC are some of the major players operating in the global prosthetic liners market.

