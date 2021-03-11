Prostate Cancer Treatment Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

The global prostate cancer treatment market was valued at $6,887 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $9,904 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.6% from 2019 to 2026.

Prostate cancer is a type of cancer that develops in the male reproductive system. It is asymptomatic, and grow slowly at its earliest stages. Furthermore, it is the second most common cancer in male after skin cancer. In case of treatment, the initial stage of prostate cancer are treated by radiation therapy, and for the last stages, where tumor has spread beyond the prostate gland, drug therapies are recommended. The drug therapies include chemotherapy, biological therapy, and hormone therapy. Xtandi and Zytiga are the major therapeutic drugs that are used for the treatment of prostate cancer.

Significant increase in prevalence of prostate cancer, rise in geriatric population, surge in awareness among people regarding the treatment of prostate cancer, increase in demand for prostate cancer treatment products, and rise in uptake of hormonal agents in non-metastatic castration resistant (nmCRPC) & metastatic hormone nave (mHNPC) prostate cancer settings are the key factors that fuel the growth of the prostate cancer treatment market. Moreover, availability of new prostate cancer treatments, strong emerging pipeline drugs, improved R&D investment by drug innovators, enhanced diagnosis & incidence rates in developed economies, increase in generic products, and rise in pharmaceutical industries & diagnostic centers across the globe contribute toward the growth of the market. However, prolonged treatment durations and poor demand for prostate cancer treatment drugs in underdeveloped countries are expected to hinder the growth of the market.

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR548

The prostate cancer treatment market is segmented on the basis of drug type, distribution channel, and region. By drug type, the market is categorized into chemotherapy, biological therapy, hormone therapy, and others. Depending on distribution channel, the market is classified into hospitals pharmacies, drug stores & retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. On the basis of region, the market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– It offers a quantitative analysis from 2018 to 2026, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

– A comprehensive analysis of all the geographical regions is provided to determine the existing opportunities.

– The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Drug Type

– Chemotherapy

– Biological Therapy

– Hormone Therapy

– Others

By Distribution Channel

– Hospitals Pharmacies

– Drug Stores & Retail Pharmacies

– Online Pharmacies

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o Australia

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

– Astellas Pharma Inc.

– AstraZeneca plc

– Bayer AG

– Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

– F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

– Ferring Pharmaceuticals Inc.

– GlaxoSmithKline Plc

– Ipsen Pharma

– Johnson & Johnson

– Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd

LIST OF OTHER PLAYERS IN THE VALUE CHAIN (These players are not profiled in the report. The same will be included on request.)

– Tolmar Inc.

– Indevus Pharmaceuticals

– Sanofi S.A.

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR548