Propolis Market Report 2021: Exponential Growth by Market Size, Share, Trends and Analysis to 2027

Propolis market is expected to reach USD 829.23 million by 2027 growing at a growth rate of 5.81% in the forecast period 2020 to 2027. Increasing demand due to its antibacterial, antiviral, anti-inflammatory and other properties which will act as a factor for the propolis market in the forecast period of 2020- 2027.

Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and were profiled in current version are Hi-Tech Natural Product India Ltd., Laprell’s Beehive Products, Comvita Limited, SUNYATA PON LEE, Wax Green, Bee Health Limited, Apiário Polenectar, Manuka Health New Zealand, Uniflora, Evergreen Healthfoods Ltd., Bee Health Limited., among other domestic and global players.

Global Propolis Market Segments & Geographic Analysis:

By Product Type (Capsules & Tablets, Spray, Extract, Others),

Category (Alcohol-Based, Alcohol-Free),

Distribution Channel (Store-Based, Non-Store-Based),

Application (Food and Beverages, Healthcare, Personal Care and Cosmetics, Other),

Type (Supercritical Extraction CO2 (SFE), Ethanol Extracted Propolis (EEP), Glycol Extracted Propolis (GEP), Other),

Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Increasing applications from various industries such as food & beverages, personal care, pharmaceuticals and others, rising preferences towards natural products, new source of income for beekeepers are some of the factors that will likely to enhance the growth of the propolis market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, new products launch and product varieties will further boost various opportunities that will lead to the growth of the propolis market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Rising cases of allergy caused due to the consumption of propolis will hamper the growth of the market in the above mentioned forecast period. Lack of standardisation across different brands will become challenge in the market growth.

Global Market Dynamics

Increasing demand of healthy products supporting the healthy diet is major driving factor for accelerating the market growth.

Growing number of Propolis products as compared to the past few years will accelerate the market growth.

Increased adoption of low calories diet foods and drinks is accelerating the consumption of Propolis products which drives the market.

the worldwide Propolis market is analyzed across major global regions.

Market Size Estimation Available in Full Report.

