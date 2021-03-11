Prince William reacts to Harry and Meghan’s interview, denies royal family is racist

Prince William said Thursday (11) that the British royal family was “not at all racist”, in reaction to claims by his brother, Prince Harry, and his sister-in-law, actress Meghan Markle.

According to the couple, who gave an interview to American presenter Oprah Winfrey, some members of the royal family have expressed concern about the skin color of the couple’s first child, Archie, born in 2019.

During a visit to a school in east London, William was asked by a reporter about the racism accusations and replied: “We are not a racist family at all”.

He also said he had not yet spoken to Harry since the prime-time interview aired in the United States last Sunday (7).

“I haven’t spoken to him yet, but I will,” said William, Queen Elizabeth 2nd and second grandson to the British throne, behind only his father, Prince Charles.