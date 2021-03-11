Premenstrual Syndrome Treatment Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

The global premenstrual syndrome treatment market was valued at $1,129 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $1,516 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.7% from 2019 to 2026.

Premenstrual syndrome or PMS refers to physical & emotional symptoms, which occur one to two weeks before the initiation of woman’s menses. It is characterized by symptoms such as acne, tender breasts, mood swings, bloating, fatigue, and irritability. Lifestyle changes are anticipated to help relieve PMS symptoms. However, based on the severity of symptoms, different types of drugs such as analgesics, antidepressants, and diuretics are used.

The premenstrual syndrome treatment market is expected to experience a significant growth during the forecast period, owing to increase in awareness among patients, higher number of target population, rise in demand for PMS drugs, and easy availability of drugs. In addition, campaigns from government and non-government organizations to elevate female health status and education supports the market growth. However, unknown etiology and pathophysiology of PMS is anticipated to hamper the market growth.

The global premenstrual syndrome treatment market is segmented on the basis of drug type, distribution channel, and region. By drug type, it is classified into analgesics, antidepressants, oral contraceptives & ovarian suppression agents, and others. Based on type market is classified as prescription and OTC. According to distribution channel, the market is categorized as hospital pharmacies, drug stores & retail pharmacies, and online providers. Region wise, the market is studied across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and rest of LAMEA).

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate imminent investment pockets.

– It offers a quantitative analysis from 2018 to 2026, which is expected to enable stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

– A comprehensive analysis of major four geographical regions is provided to determine the existing opportunities.

– The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Drug Type

– Analgesics

– Antidepressants

– Oral Contraceptives & Ovarian Suppression Agents

– Others

Type

– Prescription

– OTC

By Distribution Channel

– Hospital Pharmacies

– Drug Stores & Retail Pharmacies

– Online Providers

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o Australia

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

– ABBVIE INC.

– AstraZeneca plc.

– BASF Corporation

– Bayer AG

– Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd

– Eli Lilly And Company

– GlaxoSmithKline Plc

– H. Lundbeck A/S

– Pfizer Inc

– Shionogi Inc

LIST OF OTHER PLAYERS IN THE VALUE CHAIN (These players are not profiled in the report. The same will be included on request.)

– Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

– Allergan PLC