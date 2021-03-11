Predictive Maintenance Market growing with Huge CAGR of 39.9% during forecast 2027

The increasing concern towards the improvement of uptime of equipment and maintenance cost reduction is driving the growth for the predictive maintenance market. The lack of skilled worker is going to be a major restraining factor for the predictive maintenance market. Real-time monitoring condition to assist in taking prompt actions is going to provide ample opportunities for the predictive maintenance market. The concern over data security and privacy is major challenge in the predictive maintenance market.

The Predictive Maintenance Market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 39.9% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 66,844.83 million by 2027. The increased use of new and emerging technologies to gain valuable insight into decision-making has contributed to the industry growth. Various vertical end-users are increasingly in need of cost reduction and downtime, which has stimulated the market growth.

Major Market Competitors/Players

The major players covered in the report are IBM Corporation, SAP SE, Microsoft, PTC, Siemens, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Schneider Electric, Software AG, C3.ai, Inc., DINGO Software Pty. Ltd., Splunk Inc., Uptake Technologies Inc, Oracle, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (a subsidiary of Amazon), Softweb Solutions Inc. (An Avnet Company), ABB, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Intel Corporation, SKF, Hitachi, Ltd., among others domestic and global players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Segmentation : Global Predictive Maintenance Market

On the basis of components, the predictive maintenance market is segmented into solution and services. In 2020, solution segment has been accounted for the largest market share due to the growing concern of organization towards cutting down the cost and improvement in the uptime of equipment.

On the basis of deployment mode, the predictive maintenance market is segmented into cloud and on-premise. In 2020, on-premise segment has been accounted for the largest market share due to the growing concern for data security among the organization.

On the basis of organization size, the predictive maintenance market is segmented into large enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises. In 2020, large enterprises segment has been accounted for the largest market share due to the growing adoption of industrialization 4.0 robots and many others which has resulted in increasing demand for predictive maintenance.

On the basis of vertical, the predictive maintenance market is segmented into manufacturing, energy and utilities, transportation, government, healthcare, aerospace & defense and others. In 2020, manufacturing segment has been accounted for the largest market share due to the rising automation in the manufacturing sector which has resulted in increasing demand for the predictive maintenance.

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2020, PTC launched advanced ThingWorx 9.O Industrial IoT platform to enhance scalability, simplify solution development and expand OPC UA support for enterprise deployments. This will help the company to enhance their product portfolio and better meet consumers changing demand.

In June 2019, Siemens introduced their new product named as Senseye which is predictive maintenance software. It connects products, plants, systems and machines implemented in Mindsphere operating system. This product has helped the company to enhance their product portfolio and better meet customers changing demands.

Country Level Analysis

The Predictive Maintenance market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Predictive Maintenance market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Competitive Analysis

Predictive Maintenance market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Predictive Maintenance market.

Major Highlights of Predictive Maintenance Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Predictive Maintenance market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Predictive Maintenance market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Predictive Maintenance market.

