Power Semiconductor Market 2021 | Increasing Adoption of Electric Vehicles to Benefit Market

The global power semiconductor market is likely to witness steady growth on the back of introduction of fifth-generation (5G) mobile communication. 5G mobile communication is anticipated to be launched in 2018; the number of 5G mobile base stations is likely to be more than 4G base stations.

The heavy consumption of power semiconductors across several end use industries such as industrial, automotive, consumer electronics, and renewable energy among others is a key growth driver of power semiconductor market. The increasing popularity of electric vehicles, hybrid vehicles, and plug-in electric vehicles accounts for significant growth of automotive electronics.

As per a report by Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global power semiconductor market will clock 5.1% CAGR over the forecast period between 2017 and 2025. At this rate, the market will become worth US$54,881.2 mn by the end of 2025.

Automotive Electronics to Remain Attractive

The report studies the global power semiconductor market on the basis of component, material, end-use, and geography. Based on component, the market has been categorized into power MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field effect transistor), thyristors, rectifiers, IGBT (insulated gate bipolar transistor), and diode. In terms of material, the power semiconductor market is bifurcatred into silicon/germanium, SiC, and GaN.

On the basis of end use, the market is classified into automotive, industrial, telecommunication, consumer electronics, aerospace & defense, healthcare, and others. Among these, automotive electronics accounts for significant consumption of power semiconductors. The number of semiconductors in vehicles have surged with the rising adoption of electric vehicles, plug-in electric vehicles, and hybrid electric vehicles. Further, the advent of drive-by-wire or x-by-wire technologies have led to a rise in number of electric content in vehicles over mechanical vehicle parts. This helps reduce vehicle weight which is directly related to improve fuel efficiency and reduce vehicular emission.

Telecommunications is also a significant end-user of power semiconductors. The segment displays demand for RF power amplifiers and IGBTs among others. With the anticipated launch of 5G in 2018 across the world, the demand for power semiconductors is likely to receive a boost.

Driven by China, Asia Pacific to Report Strong Growth

Geographically, the report studies the global power semiconductor market with respect to North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. Currently, Asia Pacific accounts for the leading consumption of power semiconductors among other key regions; the region also accounts as one of the leading exporters of power semiconductors in the world. The growth in the region is mainly attributed to China, which is a leading automotive and passenger vehicle market in the world. China is currently the leading consumer of power semiconductors; going forward, China is forecast to account as a leading exporter of power semiconductors over the forecast period. This is mainly because China is the world’s leading automotive market and leading producer of electric vehicles across the world.

Furthermore, demand for power semiconductors is increasing from renewable energy sectors in the region. For instance, solar and wind energy is used for power needs in consumer electronics, telecommunication, automotive, data communications, medical, etc.

Europe accounts as a leading consumer of power semiconductors among others in the global market. Germany is one of the leading domestic markets for power semiconductors in the region. France is another key domestic market for power semiconductors; telecommunication is a key end use segment for power semiconductor in France.

Leading players in the global power semiconductor market include Infineon Technologies AG, Texas Instruments, ON Semiconductor, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., ST Microelectronics N.V., Mitsubishi Electric Group, Semikron International GmbH, and Toshiba Corporation.

