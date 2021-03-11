Power Electronics Market- Exclusive Industry Research Report | Infineon Technologies, ON Semiconductor, STMicroelectronics, Mitsubishi Electric, Vishay Intertechnology and more.

According to Market Study Report, Power Electronics Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Power Electronics Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry.

The global power electronics market size is projected to grow from USD 35.1 billion in 2020 to USD 44.2 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.7%.

Top Companies Profiled in the Power Electronics Market:

Infineon Technologies (Germany)

ON Semiconductor (US)

STMicroelectronics (Switzerland)

Mitsubishi Electric (Japan)

Vishay Intertechnology (US)

Fuji Electric (Japan)

NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands)

Renesas Electronics (Japan)

Texas Instruments (US)

Toshiba (Japan)

ABB (Switzerland)

GaN Systems (Canada)

Littelfuse (US)

Maxim Integrated (US)

Microchip (US)

ROHM (Japan)

SEMIKRON (Germany)

Transphorm (US)

UnitedSiC (US)

Wolfspeed

A Cree Company (US)

“Based on the product type, the power modules market to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

The power modules market is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. High power efficiency requirements from various applications are driving the demand for power modules. Government initiatives to increase the adoption of EV/HEV, rising electrification in the automotive industry, increasing trend of clean energy generation (renewable energy generation), increasing number of charging stations, growing industrialization, growing adoption of intelligent modules in consumer appliances, and industrial automation & Industry 4.0 are expected to be the major factors driving the growth of the modules segment.

“Based on voltage, the low voltage power electronics market is expected to grow at a high rate from 2020 to 2025.”

The growing adoption of low voltage devices in the automotive, consumer, and industrial sectors to drive the growth of the power electronics market. Majority of power electronics devices are used in low voltage applications ranging from SMPS (adapter and charger), battery-powered applications, motor control and drives, battery management systems, inverters, computing and mobile applications, industrial power supplies, industrial UPS, energy storage, fridge, fans, pumps, room air conditioners, automotive applications, high frequency & switching applications, DC/DC converters, auxiliary inverters, hybrid electrical vehicles, and inductive heating & welding.

“APAC power electronics to grow at significant CAGR during the forecast period”

Rising demand for consumer electronics and government initiatives to adopt electrified vehicles are driving the growth of the power electronics market in APAC regions, specifically in China. China is a global manufacturing hub and holds immense potential for the power electronics market.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Market Definition And Scope

1.2.1 Inclusions And Exclusions

1.3 Study Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Breakdown Of Primaries

2.1.2.2 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.3 Key Industry Insights

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.1.1 Approach For Capturing Market Size By Bottom-Up Analysis (Demand Side)

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

2.2.2.1 Approach For Capturing Market Size By Top-Down Analysis (Supply Side)

2.3 Market Breakdown And Data Triangulation

2.4 Research Assumptions

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities In Power Electronics Market

4.2 Power Electronics Market In Apac, By Device Type And Vertical

4.3 Power Electronics Market, By Voltage

4.4 Country-Wise Power Electronics Market Growth Rate

5 Market Overview

5.1 Market Dynamics

5.1.1 Drivers

5.1.1.1 Increasing Focus On The Use Of Renewable Power Sources Across The Globe

5.1.1.2 Growing Adoption Of Power Electronics In The Manufacturing Of Electric Vehicles

5.1.1.3 Increasing Applications Of Power Electronics In Consumer Electronics

5.1.2 Restraints

5.1.2.1 Complex Design And Integration Process

5.1.3 Opportunities

5.1.3.1 Increasing Use Of Gan & Sic Products In Various Applications

5.1.3.2 Growing Industrialization In Developing Economies

5.1.4 Challenges

5.1.4.1 Ever-Changing Demand For More Compact And Efficient Devices At Low Prices

5.2 Value Chain Analysis

5.3 Impact Of Covid-19 On The Power Electronics Market

6 Power Electronics Market, By Device Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Power Discrete

6.2.1 Diode

6.2.1.1 Pin Diode

6.2.1.1.1 Pin Diodes Are Mostly Used In High-Switching Applications

6.2.1.2 Zener Diode

6.2.1.2.1 Zener Diodes Are Mostly Used In Voltage Regulators

6.2.1.3 Schottky Diode

6.2.1.3.1 Schottky Diode Is Extensively Used As It Consumes Less Voltage

6.2.1.4 Switching Diode

6.2.1.4.1 Switching Diode Offers Small-Scale Switching Operations

6.2.1.5 Rectifier Diode

6.2.1.5.1 Cost-Effective Solutions Are Mainly Used For Rectification

6.2.2 Transistors

6.2.2.1 Field Effect Transistor (Fet)

6.2.2.1.1 Gan Technology Enables To Manufacture More Efficient Fets With High Input Impedance

6.2.2.2 Bipolar Junction Transistor (Bjt)

6.2.2.2.1 Mostly Suitable For High-Frequency Applications

6.2.2.3 Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor (Igbt)

6.2.2.3.1 Provides Fast Switching Speed And Is Combined With Zero Gate Drive Current, Which Makes It Suitable For High Voltage Applications

6.2.2.3.2 Npt Igbt

6.2.2.3.2.1 Suitable For Comparatively Higher Voltage-Rated Devices

6.2.2.3.3 Pt Igbt

6.2.2.3.3.1 These Igbts Are Used For Higher Switching Speed Applications

6.2.3 Thyristor

6.2.3.1 Offers Cost-Effective Solutions Across Variable Speed Motor Drives

6.3 Power Module

6.3.1 Intelligent Power Module (Ipm)

6.3.1.1 Intelligent Modules Are Compact And Assembled To Reduce Size, Cost, And Time To Market Of Electronic Devices

6.3.2 Standard & Power Integrated Module

6.3.2.1 Mosfet Module

6.3.2.1.1 Mosfet By Type

6.3.2.1.1.1 N-Channel

6.3.2.1.1.1.1 Mostly Suitable For Power Supply And Motor Drive Applications

6.3.2.1.1.2 P-Channel

6.3.2.1.1.2.1 High Inherent Capacitance Makes It Operable At Low-Switching Speed

6.3.2.1.2 Mosfet By Mode

6.3.2.1.2.1 Depletion Mode

6.3.2.1.2.1.1 Depletion Mosfet Is Used For Power Supply And Voltage Protection Applications

6.3.2.1.2.2 Enhancement Mode

6.3.2.1.2.2.1 Provides High Efficiency Across Power Switching Applications

6.3.2.2 Igbt Module

6.3.2.2.1 Industrial And Automobile Applications Provide Opportunities For The Market

6.3.3 Other Modules

6.4 Power Ic

6.4.1 Power Management Ic

6.4.1.1 Pmics Are Used In A Wide Range Of Consumer Applications

6.4.2 Application-Specific Ic

6.4.2.1 Power Ics Can Be Customized As Per The Requirement Of End Users

7 Power Electronics Market, By Material

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Silicon (Si)

7.2.1 Silicon Devices Are Less Expensive To Manufacture Than Other Devices

7.3 Silicon Carbide (Sic)

7.3.1 Increasing Use Of Sic-Based Power Electronics In Electric Vehicles And Hevs To Drive The Growth Of The Segment

7.4 Gallium Nitride (Gan)

7.4.1 Gan-Based Semiconductors Reduce Switching Losses And Offer High Efficiency In Power Electronic Systems

7.5 Others

8 Power Electronics Market, By Voltage

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Low Voltage

8.2.1 Growing Adoption Of Low Voltage Devices In The Automotive, Consumer, And Industrial Sectors To Drive The Growth Of The Segment

8.3 Medium Voltage

8.3.1 Growth Of Medium Voltage Power Electronics Segment Is Driven By Their Increasing Use In Power & Energy Applications

8.4 High Voltage

8.4.1 Hvdc Application Provides Opportunity For High Voltage Power Electronics Market

9 Power Electronics, By Wafer Size

9.1 Introduction

9.2 200mm & Less Than 200mm Wafer

9.3 300mm Wafer

10 Power Electronics, By Current Level

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Up To 25a

10.3 25a To 40a

10.4 Above 40a

11 Power Electronics Applications

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Power Management

11.3 Drives

11.4 Ups

11.5 Rail Traction

11.6 Transportation

11.7 Renewable

11.8 Others

12 Power Electronics Market, By Vertical

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Ict

12.2.1 Increasing Demand For Advanced Power Devices To Drive The Growth Of Ict Segment

12.3 Consumer Electronics

12.3.1 Increasing Adoption Of Consumer Electronics To Drive The Market For Power Management Ic

12.4 Industrial

12.4.1 Increasing Industrial Automation To Drive The Growth Of Market

12.4.2 Energy & Power

12.4.2.1 Photovoltaics

12.4.2.1.1 Increasing Initiatives By Governments In The Production Of Clean Energy To Drive The Pv And Power Electronics Market

12.4.2.2 Wind Turbine

12.4.2.2.1 Electricity Generation Using Wind Turbines To Increase The Demand For Power Electronic Devices

12.5 Automotive & Transportation

12.5.1 Increasing Importance Of Advanced Power Semiconductor Devices In Automotive Application To Drive Sic And Gan Power Electronics Market

12.5.1.1 Powertrain

12.5.1.2 Body & Convenience

12.5.1.3 Chassis & Safety And Adas

12.5.1.4 Infotainment

12.6 Aerospace & Defense

12.6.1 High Power Capability Of Gan Increases Its Adoption In Aerospace & Defense Applications

12.7 Others

13 Power Electronics Market, By Geography

……CONTINUED

