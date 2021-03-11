Power Bank Market registering a Huge CAGR of 22.1% during forecast 2026

Power bank can be defining as a portable charger that supplies power using in-built battery to charge various portable electronic devices. These batteries can be manufactured using Li-ion or Li-polymer. The electronic devices that can be charged using a power bank include smartphones, tablets, digital cameras, portable media devices, and laptops. The power bank uses electric power grid or solar energy to charge these devices.

Global Power Bank Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 47.95 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 236.85 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 22.1% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be increased power consumption of electronic devices due to advancement in technology.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the power bank market are G.T. Internet Information Co.,Ltd (China), Lenovo (China), Microsoft (US), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Sony Corporation (Japan), Anker Innovations Limited (China), ADATA Technology Co., Ltd.(China), Intex (India), UNU Electronics Inc., Shenzhen Century New Energy Battery Co. Ltd (China), Duracell Inc. (Switzerland), , Syska, Ambrane India Pvt Ltd (India), Damson Group (US), Huawei Device Co., Ltd. (China), SAMSUNG (South Korea), RAVPower (US), mophie, inc.(California), ASUSTeK Computer Inc (hina), OPPO (China), Apacer Technology Inc (China), Targus (US), amomg others.

Market Drivers:

Decline in price of power banks, this act as driver to the market drive.

Electric outage in certain countries, this act as driver to the market drive

Market Restraints:

Improve battery capacity of electronic devices, this act as restraints to the market drive

Rising adoption of wireless charging technology in consumer electronic device, this act as restraints to the market drive

Segmentation : Global Power Bank Market

By Capacity Range

500–3499mAh

3500–6499mAh,

6500–9499mAh

9500–12499mAh

12500–15499mAh

Above 15500mAh

By USB Port

One USB Port

Two USB Ports

More Than Two USB Ports

By Energy Source

Electric

Solar

By Battery Type

Lithium Ion (LI-Ion) Battery

Lithium Polymer (LI-Polymer) Battery

By Application

Smartphone

Tablet

Digital Camera

Laptop

Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Price Range

Low

Mid-Range

Premium Range

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South Africa

Egypt

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Israel

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2017, Adata Technology Co., Ltd. announced that they launched the X7000 power bank. The device has features of 2 output USB ports with a battery capacity of 7000mAh. It is compatible with smartphones, tablets, and other portable electronic devices.

In December 2016, Beijing Xiaomi Technology Co., Ltd. announced that they launched the 2000mAh power bank in China. It has 2 output USB ports and supports Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 technology. The device is scratch resistant and has 9 layers of circuit chip protection.

Country Level Analysis

The Power Bank market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Power Bank market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Competitive Analysis

Power Bank market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Power Bank market.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Power Bank Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Power Bank market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Power Bank market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Power Bank market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

