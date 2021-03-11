Power Bank Market registering a Huge CAGR of 22.1% during forecast 2026
Power Bank Market Segmented By Capacity Range, By USB Port, By Energy Source, By Battery Type, By Application and By Region - Forecast 2026
Power bank can be defining as a portable charger that supplies power using in-built battery to charge various portable electronic devices. These batteries can be manufactured using Li-ion or Li-polymer. The electronic devices that can be charged using a power bank include smartphones, tablets, digital cameras, portable media devices, and laptops. The power bank uses electric power grid or solar energy to charge these devices.
Global Power Bank Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 47.95 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 236.85 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 22.1% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be increased power consumption of electronic devices due to advancement in technology.
Major Market Competitors/Players
Few of the major competitors currently working in the power bank market are G.T. Internet Information Co.,Ltd (China), Lenovo (China), Microsoft (US), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Sony Corporation (Japan), Anker Innovations Limited (China), ADATA Technology Co., Ltd.(China), Intex (India), UNU Electronics Inc., Shenzhen Century New Energy Battery Co. Ltd (China), Duracell Inc. (Switzerland), , Syska, Ambrane India Pvt Ltd (India), Damson Group (US), Huawei Device Co., Ltd. (China), SAMSUNG (South Korea), RAVPower (US), mophie, inc.(California), ASUSTeK Computer Inc (hina), OPPO (China), Apacer Technology Inc (China), Targus (US), amomg others.
Market Drivers:
- Decline in price of power banks, this act as driver to the market drive.
- Electric outage in certain countries, this act as driver to the market drive
Market Restraints:
- Improve battery capacity of electronic devices, this act as restraints to the market drive
- Rising adoption of wireless charging technology in consumer electronic device, this act as restraints to the market drive
Segmentation : Global Power Bank Market
By Capacity Range
500–3499mAh
3500–6499mAh,
6500–9499mAh
9500–12499mAh
12500–15499mAh
Above 15500mAh
By USB Port
One USB Port
Two USB Ports
More Than Two USB Ports
By Energy Source
Electric
Solar
By Battery Type
Lithium Ion (LI-Ion) Battery
Lithium Polymer (LI-Polymer) Battery
By Application
Smartphone
Tablet
Digital Camera
Laptop
Distribution Channel
Online
Offline
Price Range
Low
Mid-Range
Premium Range
By Geography
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Europe
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Russia
Turkey
Belgium
Netherlands
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
South Korea
India
Australia
Singapore
Malaysia
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Middle East and Africa
South Africa
Egypt
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Israel
Rest of Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In January 2017, Adata Technology Co., Ltd. announced that they launched the X7000 power bank. The device has features of 2 output USB ports with a battery capacity of 7000mAh. It is compatible with smartphones, tablets, and other portable electronic devices.
- In December 2016, Beijing Xiaomi Technology Co., Ltd. announced that they launched the 2000mAh power bank in China. It has 2 output USB ports and supports Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 technology. The device is scratch resistant and has 9 layers of circuit chip protection.
Country Level Analysis
The Power Bank market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.
The countries covered in the Power Bank market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).
Competitive Analysis
Power Bank market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Power Bank market.
Key Insights in the report:
- Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints
- Key market players involved in this industry
- Detailed analysis of the market segmentation
- Competitive analysis of the key players involved
Major Highlights of Power Bank Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:
The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Power Bank market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Power Bank market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Power Bank market.
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
- Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects
- Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.
- Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment
- Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years
- Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players
