Pop-Up Cinema Market Size, Share, Growth, Companies | Industry Report, 2021-2027

Pop-Up Cinema Market was valued at USD 824.72 Million in 2018 and is forecasted to reach USD 1972.29 Million by 2025 with a CAGR of 19.05% during the forecast period 2019-2025.

Market Analysis of Pop-Up Cinema-

High preference for pop up cinemas as a leisure activity in developed countries is driving the growth of the Pop-Up Cinema Market. Millennium population across developing economies is increasingly spending on cinemas as one of the top leisure activity is anticipated to offer the potential market for pop-up cinema in the coming years.

A temporary or mobile cinema is referred as a pop-up cinema. Generally, it is set-up at beach, park, roof-tops, grounds or city centres of a visitor’s interest and attraction. Differentiation of pop-up cinema in terms of technology, physical environment, seasonality, capacity, and added screening value is attracting modern consumers in the industry. As the market is in growth phase, several new entrants are penetrating market with creative and comprehensive offerings. Technological advancements in projection, mobile screen, and sound development are allowing key companies to enhance their services and increase the total number of screenings per year.

The key trend in the market is the profit maximization with additional sales through complementary food and drink services and sponsorships. However, the market demand for pop-up cinema is price sensitive and hence, Key operators in the market are using traditional PR to advertise and promote upcoming programs and seasonal events. Social media and digital marketing are estimated to be an effective marketing and promotion tools in the near future.

Improved living standard coupled with high disposable income and evolving pattern of consumer spending towards leisure activities are the fundamental factors enhancing the growth of the global market for Pop-Up Cinema Market.

In 2018, Europe accounted for the large market share in the global pop-up cinema market

Europe accounted for the major share in the global pop-up cinema market due to the availability of content sources and faster evolution in digital projection expertise and related technologies. The region comprises limited number of industry players focused on definite geographical areas such as Yorkshire, Cornwall, London, and Wales. Potential audience for the pop-up cinemas in Europe includes affluent adults between 25-30 years old. The future market trend is anticipated to driven by audience’s film choice preferences. Brazil, Australia, France, and Italy are the major countries anticipated to exhibit high growth rate in the coming years owing to the innovative business models adopted by the key industry players.

North America is another important region accounted for significant market share following Europe, in 2018. High per capita disposable income and the development on in-demand cinema content by key operators is anticipated to drive the growth of the market during forecast period.

Key Players –

Some of the major players operating in the Global Pop-Up Cinema Market include Cineworld, National Amusements, Empire Cinemas, Vue, Picturehouse Cineworld, Odeon, Pop-up Screens, The Nomad Cinema, Rooftop Film Club London, Sundown Cinema, Lost Lands Cinema, Snowcat Cinema, The Village Screen, Adventure Cinema, Backyard Cinema, Open Air Film & Chill, Sneaky Experience, Secret Cinema, Cinestock, and many among others.

Global Pop-Up Cinema market is segmented on the basis of cinema set-up. Based on cinema set-up, the market is segmented as drive-in cinema, picnic cinema, silent cinema, indoor experiential cinema, and others.

The geographic analysis in the report spans across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. Further, country level analysis of the Global Anti-Ageing Drugs Market includes U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, Middle East Asia (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt) GCC, and Africa among others.

Market Segmentation: –

By Cinema Set-up:

Drive-in cinema

Picnic cinema

Silent cinema

Indoor experiential cinema

Others

By Cinema Capacity:

Low Capacity

Medium Capacity

High Capacity

By Regional & Country Analysis: (North America, US., Canada, Europe, UK.,France, Germany, Italy, Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, Latin America, Brazil, Mexico, Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Continued….

