Peer-to-Peer Carsharing Market Growth Prospects, Key Vendors, and Future Scenario
P&S Intelligence published a new research report, “Peer-to-Peer (P2P) Carsharing Market : Global Industry Analysis and Forecast till 2030, The global peer-to-peer (P2P) carsharing market is projected to witness extensive growth in the forecast period (2020–2030), owing to its increasing popularity in urban areas across the world. Moreover, the service engages car owners to provide their personal cars for sharing purposes, which makes it a more flexible and easily accessible carsharing service.
Geographically, the P2P carsharing market is categorized into North America; Europe; Asia-Pacific (APAC); and Latin America, Middle East, and Africa (LAMEA). Among all regions, Europe is expected to exhibit significant growth in the market during the forecast period, due to people’s reluctance to buy personal cars owing to their high maintenance requirements. Moreover, the initiatives to reduce road traffic congestion and environmental pollution are further propelling the region to adopt these services.
Convenience and cost effectiveness of the P2P services is a major driver for the P2P carsharing market. P2P services allow the vehicle owners to generate additional revenue by renting out their idle cars to qualified members. This helps the owners to recover the vehicle’s cost of ownership and also helps to enhance the adoption of carsharing services. Moreover, the users of carsharing services can book a car as and when needed, and make the payment on the basis of the time and distance traveled along with an initial registration cost. This increases the convenience of the users, making it a suitable choice for commuting. Thus, convenience and cost effectiveness is a major driver for growth of the market.
Based on Type
- Station-Based
- Free-Floating
Based on Car Type
- Economy
- Executive
- Luxury
Based on Propulsion
- Electric
- Fuel-Based
Based on Application
- Business
- Personal
Based on Commuting Pattern
- Daily/Weekly
- Monthly
- Occasionally
This market research report provides a comprehensive overview of the P2P Carsharing Market .
This study covers
- Historical and the present size of the Peer-to-Peer (P2P) Carsharing Market market
- Future potential of the market through its forecast for the period 2020– 2030
- Major factors driving the market and their impact during the short, medium, and long terms
- Market restraints and their impact during the short, medium, and long terms
- Recent trends and evolving opportunities for the market participants
- Historical and the present size of the market segments and understand their comparative future potential
- Potential of on-demand logistics services, so the market players make informed decisions on the sales of their offerings
- Competitive scenario of various market segments across key countries in several regions for uncovering market opportunities for the stakeholders