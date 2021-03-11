Outdoor Flooring Market Estimated to Flourish by 2027 – Azek, Fiberon, Ecore International, Mats, Mohawk Industries and Tarkett

Outdoor flooring solutions are used to cover the outdoor surface with different materials like tiles, cement, and wood among other products to make it look aesthetically pleasing. Outdoor flooring solutions are designed differently from indoor flooring solutions as outdoor flooring solutions require higher strength, better resistance to factors like moisture and climate. Various solutions like tiles, decking, and other solutions are used for outdoor flooring.

Outdoor flooring market is experiencing a high demand for more efficient flooring solutions due to an increase in construction activities. Factors such as high resistance and durability, the rapidly growing construction industry in emerging economies are the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of outdoor flooring market. However, the fluctuating cost of raw material costs and trade sanctions are projected to restrict the growth of outdoor flooring market.

Top Leading Companies and Type

1. Azek

2. Beaulieu International Group

3. Citadel Floors

4. Fiberon

5. Ecore International

6. Mats INC.

7. Mohawk Industries

8. Tarkett

9. Timber Holdings

10. Tandus Group, Inc.

Outdoor Flooring Market Lucrative Regional Markets

Like any other research material, the report has covered key geographical regions such as Europe, Japan, United States, India, Southeast Asia and Europe. Researchers have given their opinion or insights of value, product sales, and industry share besides availability opportunities to expand in those regions. As far as the sub-regions, North America, Canada, Medico, Australia, Asia-Pacific, India, South Korea, China, Singapore, Indonesia, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe, Russia, Central & South America, Middle East & Africa are included.

The objective of the researchers is to find out the sales, value, and status of the Outdoor Flooring industry at the international levels. While the status covers the years of 2020 – 2027, the forecast is for the period 2020 – 2027 that will enable market players to not only plan but also execute strategies based on the market needs.

The study wanted to focus on key manufacturers, competitive landscape, and SWOT analysis for the Outdoor Flooring Market. Apart from looking into the geographical regions, the report concentrated on key trends and segments that are either driving or preventing the growth of the industry. Researchers have also focused on individual growth trends besides their contribution to the overall market.

Target Audience of the Global Outdoor Flooring Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisers

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Re-sellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

