Online Laundry Service Market Set to Expand by 2020-2028 Focusing on Key Players are PML Solutions; Laundrokart; Elite DhobiLite Laundry Private Limited; UClean.; HobyClean; Paramsons Solutions

For the 2021 to 2028 forecast period, the online laundry service market is expected to grow at a rate of 8.90%. The online laundry service market report analyses the growth that is currently increasing due to the growing demand for convenient laundry with less investment.

The market for on-demand laundry services online includes players that provide convenient laundry cleaning services and operate in the digital marketplace, which consists mainly of apps and web portals. Through using the app or on-line web portals, customers can conveniently access laundry or dry-cleaning services. Through recruiting delivery professionals and working with local laundry providers, an on-demand laundry service allows doorstep collection and delivery of clothing.

Key Players: The major players covered in the online laundry service market report are PML Solutions Pvt Ltd.; Laundrokart; Elite DhobiLite Laundry Private Limited; UClean.; HobyClean; Paramsons Solutions Pvt. Ltd.; FlyCleaners.; Laundrapp (Ops) Ltd.; THE DELIVERY ZONE; Mulberrys Garment Care; Happy Indoors; Launderette; washnnosh; Wassup-On-Demand; IHATEIRONING.; Washmen; LAUNDRYHEAP LTD; Hamperapp; HappyNest; ByNext, Inc.; among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Online Laundry Service industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business.

