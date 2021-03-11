Noninvasive Digital Testing Market Growth to be Fuelled by Advancements in Technology 2017 – 2025

Delivery of healthcare services such as diagnosis, consultation, and advice through digital means or via application of digital technology such as software, online, data analytics, etc., is known as digital health. Medical testing which do not require introduction of instruments in the body is noninvasive testing. The main reason to employ noninvasive digital testing is to improve the quality of life using advanced tools and technology. Moreover, these types of testing provides healthcare providers an easy access to patients.

The global noninvasive digital testing market is estimated to expand at a significant rate during the forecast period. Increasing demand for noninvasive testing and rise in healthcare expenses are key factors that drive the global noninvasive digital testing market during the forecast period. Furthermore, technological advancements in software, reduction of manpower, rise in investment by the companies, rise in remote care patient monitoring, higher penetration rates leading to increase in providers, and rise in demand for digital healthcare systems are major factors that are likely to propel the global market during the forecast period. Less interventional procedures, accurate results, faster results as compared to conventional testing, etc., are further driving the global noninvasive digital testing market. High cost of the devices is anticipated to restrain the noninvasive digital testing market in few developing countries during the forecast period.

The global noninvasive digital testing market can be segmented into device type, product type application, end user, and by region. In terms of device type, the global noninvasive digital testing market can be segmented into imaging devices, temperature monitoring devices, blood oxygen monitoring devices, blood pressure monitoring devices, digital Holters, and others. In terms of product, the global market can be segmented into services and software, and instruments. In terms of application, the global market can be segmented into neurology, cardiology, hepatology, metabolic, and others. The cardiology segment is anticipated to dominate the global market due to rise in number of cardiovascular disorders. In terms of end user, the global market can be segmented into hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and home care settings. The hospital segment is estimated to hold a prominent share of the global market due to rise in number of hospitals. The home care settings segment is anticipated to hold a significant share of the global market due to rise in healthcare awareness and improved technologies, which require less expertise.

In terms of geographical region, the noninvasive digital testing market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the market with a major share of the global noninvasive digital market. High adoption rate of the devices and increased healthcare expenditure are a few factors propelling the global market in North America. Furthermore, technological advancement, such as lesser interventions, less manpower etc., have increased the penetration rate of digital healthcare devices in the region leading to expansion of the market in the region. The Asia Pacific market is anticipated to expand rapidly during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is a highly lucrative market due the increasing geriatric population, rise in adoption of healthcare digital solutions for better standard of life, rise in awareness toward healthcare, increase in prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, etc.

Key players in the global market are adopting strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, cost effective and efficient products, collaborative partnerships, etc., to maintain a significant position in the market. For instance, Nokia’s Thermo detects temperature and syncs with the dedicated app, enabling the tracking of temperature and providing reminders. Prominent players operating in the global noninvasive digital testing market include Nokia, Cnoga Medical, Digital Diagnostic, SPRIM, and FEVERSMART.

