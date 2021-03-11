Non Dispersive Infrared (NDIR) Market Share, Trends by 2030; COVID-19 Pandemic Set to Drop Sales

Non-Dispersive Infrared (NDIR): Introduction

A non-dispersive infrared (NDIR) is a spectroscopic sensor that is used in gas analysis to determine gas concentration such as carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and hydrocarbons. It uses unique absorption wavelength range of each gas to detect the type of gas.

NDIR is called non-dispersive due to the fact that no dispersive element separates out the broadband light into a spectrum of less width suitable for gas sensing.

The main components of NDIR are light filter, infrared source, light tube, and infrared detector. The NDIR process uses two chambers; the infrared light is passed through the first chamber called the sample chamber and directed toward the detector. Parallel to it, there is a second chamber with an enclosed reference gas. The gas present in the sample chamber forces absorption of clearly defined wavelengths; these wavelengths are measured to decide the gas concentration by the detector. The presence of optical filter in front of the detector eliminates all lights that the specific gas molecules can absorb.

Rise in Demand in Food Storage Industry

NDIR sensors are largely used to detect carbon dioxide, nitrogen, and oxygen – three significant gases found in the modified atmospheric packaging technique. These sensors have high accuracy and longer life, and thus they reduce food wastage and permit longer transport time.

Apart from food storage, NDIR sensors are highly recommended in medical facilities to detect toxic gases that otherwise might lead to severe health hazards

However, consumers can switch brands easily owing to large number of NDIR manufacturers at the global and regional level with similar capabilities. This is resulting in intense pricing pressure and has reduced the average selling price, affecting the overall non-dispersive infrared market.

Asia Pacific to Lead the NDIR Market

In terms of region, the global non-dispersive infrared market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Asia Pacific comprises the largest market share owing to high demand for non-dispersive infrared sensors in manufacturing, automotive, and food processing and storage sector in the region. Also, rising product investments in China, India, South Korea, and Japan is expected to make Asia Pacific a region with highest CAGR for the NDIR market during the forecast period.

North America holds the second largest share of the non-dispersive infrared market due to rising demand for NDIR sensors in the medical industry. Government and regulatory authorities in the region are taking measures to reduce the toxic gas concentration in hospitals and other medical facilities.

Furthermore, the NDIR market in Europe and Middle East & Africa is expected to expand at a significant rate during the forecast period. On the other hand, the market in South America is predicted to grow at a steady pace during the forecast period.

Key Players Operating in the Global NDIR Market

The global NDIR market was highly fragmented in 2019. Major players operating in the global market are focusing on technological advancements and expansion to meet the rising demand for NDIR. Moreover, manufacturers are undertaking mergers and acquisitions for the development of innovative products.

Key players operating in the global NDIR market include:

Amphenol Advanced Sensors

Senseair AB

S+S Regeltechnik GmbH

Nano Environmental Technology S.r.l.

MIPEX Technologies

Dynament Ltd.

Gas Sensing Solutions Ltd.

ELT Sensor Corp.

Zhengzhou Winsen Electronics Technology Co., Ltd.

