Night Creams Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

The global night creams market was valued at $7.1 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $11.4 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.4% from 2019 to 2026.

Increased level pollution across urban areas has significantly rises the skin related issues. This has severely affected working population who are facing various skin related problem such as dullness, rosacea acne, tanning, and others. In order to overcome such issues, consumers are looking for more enhanced and skin-friendly cosmetic products, which can be used as an effective alternative to traditional all-purpose cosmetics. The consumers are more inclined toward night creams owing to their superior attribute such as super moisturizing, skin whitening, and anti-aging benefits. Night cream products are equipped with multi-functional attributes and are gaining high popularity among the working population. End users prefer night cream over other cosmetic products due to its usage and skin friendly benefits. Such increase in consumer demand for night cream products is expected to further boost the revenue growth of the overall Night Creams Market during the forecast period.

The awareness of health benefits associated with night occasion cosmetic products has gained rapid recognition among consumers worldwide. However, the premium price and limited availability of these products among certain Asian and African countries have hampered the revenue growth in the regions. The growth of internet penetration and easy accessibility offered by online platforms will contribute to the obtainability of the product worldwide. Therefore, the introduction and sales of night cream products through online channels will further enable manufactures to expand the market base and help grow the sales revenue in the global market.

The Night Creams Market is segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel, and region. By product type, it is categorized into moisturizing cream, anti-aging cream and skin whitening cream. By distribution channel, it is categorized into retail pharmacies, convenience stores, supermarket/hypermarket and e-commerce. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa).

The key players operating in the global Night Creams Market include Shiseido Co. Ltd., Solstice Holding, Estee Lauder Companies, Clinique Laboratories, L’Oreal S.A., Procter & Gamble, Unilever PLC, VLCC Health Care, Himalaya Global Holdings, Beiersdorf AG and Guerlain. Other key vendors analyze in the study are Elizabeth Arden, Clarins and Nivea, Lancome, Avon, Revlon, among others.

Key Market Segments

By Product Type

– Moisturizing Cream

– Anti-aging Cream

– Skin Whitening Cream

By Distribution Channel

– Retail Pharmacies

– Convenience stores

– Supermarket/Hypermarket

– E-commerce

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

– LAMEA

o Middle East

o Latin America

o Africa