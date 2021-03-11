New Healthcare Experience Global Contract Research Organization (CROs) Services Market Analysis, Growth, Size, Demand & Forecast 2021-2026

DBMR has added a new report with data Tables for historical and forecast years represented with Charts & Graphs spread through Pages with easy to understand detailed analysis. This also Report has also been compiled to provide various market aspects such as size, share, trends, dynamics, growth, sales, and industry analysis. The competitive analysis taken place in this report include strategic profiling of key market players, their core competencies, their strong and weak points, and the competitive landscape of the market which supports businesses illustrate their individual strategies.
Global contract research organization (CROs) services market is expected to reach USD 59.24 billion by 2026 in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the increase in the expenditure of research and development, rise in the number of clinical trials and increase demand for outsourcing analytical testing and clinical trial services
Market Drivers
- Increase in research and development activities may boost the market growth
- Increased demand for outsourcing analytical testing and clinical trial services would enhance the growth
- Rise in the number of clinical trials can enhance the market growth
- Rise in the regulatory pressure on contract research organization would act as catalyst for the market growth
Segmentation: Global Contract Research Organization (CROs) Services Market
By Type
- Early Phase Development Services
- Discovery Studies
- Chemistry, Manufacturing & Control
- Preclinical Services
- Pharmacokinetics /Pharmacodynamics
- Toxicology Testing
- Clinic Research Services
- Phase I
- Phase II
- Phase III
- Phase IV
- Laboratory Services
- Bioanalytical Testing
- Analytical Testing
- Physical Characterization
- Stability Testing
- Batch Release Testing
- Raw Material Testing
- Other Analytical Testing
- Consulting Services
By Therapeutic Area
- Oncology
- CNS Disorders
- Infectious Diseases
- Cardiovascular Diseases
- Immunological Disorders
- Respiratory Disorders
- Diabetes
- Other Therapeutic Areas
By End User
- Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies
- Medical Device Companies
- Academic Institutes
Market Restraints
- Lack of skilled scientists may hamper the market growth
- Aligning of personnel expertise for specific projects is difficult which may restrict the market growth
By Geography:
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
Leading Key Players:
Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global contract research organization (CROs) services market are IQVIA., American Preclinical Services, LLC, Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC, BTS Research, ICON Plc, Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings, Covance, Inc., PAREXEL International Corporation,., WuXi AppTec, Syneos Health ,., Charles River, , Envigo, EPS International Co., Ltd, SGS SA, Eurofins Scientific, GenScript, CARBOGEN AMCIS, GVK Biosciences Private Limited, Pharmaron, and others
