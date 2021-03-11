New Healthcare Experience Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market , Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2027:

DBMR has added a new report titled Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market with data Tables for historical and forecast years represented with Charts & Graphs spread through Pages with easy to understand detailed analysis. This also Report has also been compiled to provide various market aspects such as size, share, trends, dynamics, growth, sales, and industry analysis. The competitive analysis taken place in this report include strategic profiling of key market players, their core competencies, their strong and weak points, and the competitive landscape of the market which supports businesses illustrate their individual strategies.

Artificial intelligence in healthcare market has shown an exceptional penetration in developed economies such as the U.S. and Canada due to the implementation of next gen technologies in the region such as Artificial intelligence.

Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Scenario

According to Data Bridge Market Research the artificial intelligence in healthcare market is growing due to the improvement in technology which leads to the reduction in the hardware cost, increasing partnership and collaborations between the healthcare firms rise in the number of patient’s large and complex data sheets needs to be maintained which is fulfilled with the introduction of artificial intelligence and rise in the need of the improved health care services due to the rise in the imbalance between the health workforce and patients will help to uplift the growth of the market.

New Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Developments in 2019

In August 2019, Wipro Limited announced the launch of three edge artificial intelligence powered by Intel Xeon scalable processor. The solutions provided by artificial intelligence system are Pipe sleuth, that helps in eliminating the manual review and coding of videos scanning, surface crack detection that helps to detect cracks in the building, roads, pavements and bridges, medical imaging that used to detect abnormalities in medical X-rays and CT scans.

In January 2019, Capgemini, announced the launch of Perform AI, that will helps many organization in achieving and sustaining business outcomes. It can perform many functions such as helps in scaling the business throughout the organization, augmenting workforce by empowering people, assist, augment and automate operations among others.

By Geography:

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Key Market Competitors Covered in the report

NVIDIA Corporation

Intel Corporation

IBM

Google

Microsoft

General Vision

GENERAL ELECTRIC

Siemens Healthcare Private Limited

Medtronic

CloudMedx Inc.

Imagia Cybernetics Inc.

